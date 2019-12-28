Powerball player from Twizel wins millions

A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life.

A lucky Twizel Powerball player is finishing the year off with a bang after winning millions.

The final Powerball First Division of 2019 was struck on Saturday night with the winner pocketing $17.1 million after purchasing the ticket from Twizel's The Market Store.

Lotto First Division was made up of a pool of $166,667, shared between four North Island players, and one player from the South.

The winning tickets were sold at Silverdale Pak'nSave, Auckland MyLotto, Auckland's Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Countdown Otorohanga and Mosgiel New World.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Twizel Powerball player becomes overnight multi-millionaire as 2019 winds up.

Powerball First Division made 16 fortunate Kiwis overnight multi-millionaires in 2019.

Strike Four rolled over on Saturday night and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

It was a night of winning, with more than 300 extra prizes also drawn with Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion – including a top prize of $1m. The $1m winning promotion voucher was sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton.

Five other lucky North Island Lotto players will be driving away in a Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUV with the Triple Dip Christmas promotion.

The winning tickets were bought in Auckland, Waikato and Hastings.

