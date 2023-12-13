Dan Boulton appointed as new Silver Fern Farms chief executive

Dan Boulton has been appointed as the new Silver Fern Farms chief executive.

Originally from Timaru, he will be stepping into the role in the new year.

Boulton, who went to Timaru Boys’ High School, has held roles in the seafood, horticulture and forestry industries, but has been with Silver Fern Farms for more than six and a half years and is currently their chief supply chain officer.

His appointment as chief executive was announced on Wednesday.

The appointment will take effect from February 2024, and Simon Limmer will stay on as chief executive until then.

The recruitment process was extensive and attracted a range of candidates, said Silver Fern Farms co-chair Rob Hewett.

“We are fortunate to have been able to consider many high-calibre candidates for the role, including some from overseas,” Hewett said.

“However, the Board felt that not only does Dan already have a breadth of understanding of the business, he is also the right person to lead the company through the current challenges in [the] market and continue the company’s momentum.”

Boulton said he was excited about taking on the challenge, and was optimistic about the opportunities ahead for the company and its partners, despite current market conditions.

“I know from my current role that all our partners across our supply chain are hurting at present. However, this is a moment in time, and I’m confident Silver Fern Farms’ focus on executing its strategy and managing cost will see the company and our partners recover strongly,” Boulton said.