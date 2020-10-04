Evacuation mission as fire rages near Lake Ohau

A helicopter scoops up water to fight the Lake Ohau fire spreading large plumes of smoke across the region on Sunday morning.

An overnight stay in Lake Ohau Lodge turned into an evacuation mission for Wellington woman Liz Hill as a large forest fire, which is still spreading, burned through pine forest and grass, destroying dozens of homes near the settlement in the Waitaki District.

Hill, staying at the lodge on Saturday night as part of a stop during her husband’s attempt to cycle the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, said it had already been a night of little sleep as gusty winds blew across the region.

The pair joined the convoy of about 90 people evacuated near Lake Ohau on Sunday.

Speaking to Stuff from Omarama, Hill said the winds overnight had been “gob smackingly’’ horrendous.

“And I'm saying that and I’m from Wellington. The winds were terrible.’’

She was woken at 5.20 by Ohau Lodge staff and told they would probably have to evacuate.

Omarama Gazette/Supplied A view of the 'huge' blaze from across Lake Ohau at 6am, Sunday.

“The power was out, and we were using a torch.’’

She said “a handful’’ of people who had evacuated their homes then started arriving at the lodge.

“They were very open and talkative and didn’t know what was going on with their homes at that stage.’’

The couple left in a convoy about 10am and Hill said it was slow.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A convoy of about 50 vehicles left Lake Ohau on Sunday morning. They are pictured passing through a cordon near the junction of SH8/Twizel-Omarama Rd and Lake Ohau Rd.

“There was a very strong wood smoke smell all around and lots of smoke.

“You could see the flare-ups along the way.’’

She said she didn’t feel unsafe driving out of the area and having seen photos from Australian bush fires she said she had felt prepared for what they saw.

She felt the evacuation had been “very well-organised’’ and praised the staff at Ohau Lodge.

”We were well looked after,’' she said.

She said the events had made the rail trail attempt “more of an adventure’’ and her husband would continue the ride on Monday.