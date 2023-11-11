Several vehicles 'clipped' after car crashes into Timaru skate park

Police responded to a crash on Virtue Ave in Caroline Bay, Timaru about 11.40am on Saturday.

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Timaru skate park on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Virtue Ave, Caroline Bay about 11.40am, a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however the driver may have suffered a medical event. Several vehicles were clipped and the driver was taken to Timaru Hospital as a precaution,” they said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the vehicle had crashed into a skate park at Caroline Bay. Nobody had been trapped inside the vehicle.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and one manager and assessed, treated, and transported one patient to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition, a spokesperson said.