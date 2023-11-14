'Well-involved' house blaze in Timaru District under control

18:52, Nov 14 2023
Fire crews from Timaru, Washdyke, and St Andrews stations have been called to an address in Fairview on Tuesday.
Fire crews are dampening down a property after responding to a “well-involved” house fire in the Timaru District on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded to the semi-rural property in the Fairview area, southwest of Timaru about 4.10pm.

Crews from Timaru, Washdyke, and St Andrews stations, including three tankers, were called to extinguish the “well-involved” house fire, the spokesperson said.

Everyone at the property had been accounted for, and a fire investigator had attended the incident, they said.

At 6.30pm, only one truck and tanker remained at the scene, as Fire and Emergency began to “downscale the incident” a spokesperson said.

“We’ve still got a crew on site extinguishing and dampening down, but the fire is under control,” they said.