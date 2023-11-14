'Well-involved' house blaze in Timaru District under control

Fire crews from Timaru, Washdyke, and St Andrews stations have been called to an address in Fairview on Tuesday.

Fire crews are dampening down a property after responding to a “well-involved” house fire in the Timaru District on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded to the semi-rural property in the Fairview area, southwest of Timaru about 4.10pm.

Crews from Timaru, Washdyke, and St Andrews stations, including three tankers, were called to extinguish the “well-involved” house fire, the spokesperson said.

Everyone at the property had been accounted for, and a fire investigator had attended the incident, they said.

At 6.30pm, only one truck and tanker remained at the scene, as Fire and Emergency began to “downscale the incident” a spokesperson said.

“We’ve still got a crew on site extinguishing and dampening down, but the fire is under control,” they said.