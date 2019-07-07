From Duran Duran to the great outdoors

Winter travelers will soon be able to go on snow shoe tours at Tukino skifield, on Mt Ruapehu.

After spending the 1980s looking after music legend's Duran Duran, Pete Hitchman​ is hungry like the wolf for success at his latest venture.

Hitchman, who has also worked with Bear Grylls on his survival TV shows, has taken up the role of operations manager at Chris Jolly Outdoors, and is about to launch two new tourism offerings for the North Island; Snow shoeing and the Wilderness Bush Experience.

Hitchman said he first started a snow shoeing venture in Queenstown with his wife.

"We started with five pairs of snowshoes, just to give it a try," he said.

"That first year we had had just five clients the whole season. We didn't do any marketing so no one knew what it was, but then Tourism New Zealand came on board, and Destination Queenstown.

"We got more shoes and coats, and from five in that first year, two years later we have 1500 people."

He said that after forming a partnership with Tukino, a boutique ski field on Mt Ruapehu, they are now able to offer "the only tour of its kind in the North Island".

"Snow shoeing allows anyone to experience a walking adventure in an untouched winter wonderland, and better yet, you don't have to be able to ski, just walk."

His second offering, the Wilderness Experience, came about after time spent studying bush survival strategies - a time that coincided with his work with the 1980s music stars.

Anthony Harvey Pete Hitchman was part of the security detail for Duran Duran during their 1984 UK and European tour.

"I was a big guy and used to work in nightclubs as a bouncer," he said.

"Our in-house band was called Duran Duran and, as they became bigger and bigger, the manager of the club signed them up. I ended up being part of their security team with two former SAS guys."

He said the Wilderness walk would include learning about medicinal plants, building shelters, creating fire and "how to survive in the wild".

"Anybody can do a bush walk but it is about getting something out of the experience, what the client learns on these expeditions will stay with them as life skills forever."