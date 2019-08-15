Tūroa ski field closed after 'significant' avalanche

Tūroa ski field has been closed after a significant avalanche. (File photo).

A large avalanche has closed Tūroa ski field, but no one has been harmed.

In an update on Facebook, the ski field operator said the avalanche was triggered by routine avalanche control on Thursday morning.

The "significant" avalanche ran all the way to the ski boundary, but caused no injuries or damage to resort facilities.

The raised risk of further avalanches meant the ski field and Ohakune Mountain Rd were both closed.

﻿READ MORE:

* Mt Ruapehu eruption alarms triggered by earthquakes and wind gusts

* Tūroa avalanche could cut visitor numbers to Ruapehu

* Controlled avalanches are used to keep people and property safe from the big one

Tūroa is no stranger to avalanches, with a large one in August 2018 knocking out a ski-lift tower and shut down Mt Ruapehu's upper skifields.

The 2018 avalanche was described as "big enough to destroy a small town" by the Mountain Safety Council's alpine adviser Loik Lassueur​​.