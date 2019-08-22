Auckland woman pulls off elaborate in-flight prank on her sister

A Kiwi woman has pulled off the ultimate in-flight prank on her unsuspecting sister.

Auckland woman Angela Rowe and her sister Marie Walker have played the same prank on each other for 30 years.

They hide a toy that looks like a small bearded man in unexpected places for the other to find.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA/SUPPLIED Marie Walker was pranked by her sister while on a flight from Auckland to Tonga.

So when Walker, from Whangārei, was preparing for her flight to move to Tonga with her family, Rowe thought of a way to create the ultimate prank on her younger sister.

She sent a Facebook message to Virgin Australia asking whether the company could present the toy to Walker mid-flight.

"We find the stupidest things funny," Rowe said.

"I think that's why these pranks started.

"I can't remember which one of us started it off – but in the past we've sent [the bearded man] in the post, hidden him under the sun shade in the car, left him inside an empty egg carton in the fridge, all kinds of things."

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said staff happily agreed, and Walker was called to the front of the plane by the captain during her flight.

When the flight's captain presented the small toy to Walker she burst into laughter.

"I can't believe you guys went along with this!" she exclaimed.

Virgin Australia also gave Rowe two return tickets to Tonga so she could visit her sister there.

Earlier this year another cheeky Kiwi recruited airline staff to pull off an in-flight prank, which left his daughter "so annoyed but also so impressed".