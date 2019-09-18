Interislander to close arrivals terminal following 'new information'

Interislander says it's closing its arrivals terminal because of earthquake damage. (File photo)

Interislander is closing its arrivals terminal because of earthquake risk.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Todd Moyle and CentrePort chief executive Derek Nind said in a joint statement the terminal would be closed from Wednesday following "new information".

Interislander passengers arriving into Wellington would be rerouted through the departures hall, they said.





"Assessments confirm the arrivals terminal is below acceptable earthquake risk levels, and it will not be used until further assessment and remediation has occurred.

READ MORE:

* Man charged for dogs found dead on ferry

* Half-a-billion dollar 'blank canvas' for port

* CentrePort Smart Road rail hub expansion

"KiwiRail and building owner CentrePort are working together to resolve this as soon as possible."

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said KiwiRail and CentrePort were in a race against time to fix the problems before peak season started in December.

"It's very much a seasonal operation down there, to such a stage that they're actually hiring staff right now for the peak season."

Summer was a critical time for the service because that was when it carried the most passengers - many of them tourists.

"The peak season is very, very important. It's not only important economically for them but it's also important for our reputation as a visitor destination.

But Wilkinson said the effects on current passengers would be "negligible" unless there was a weather or ship-related delay.

"With the peak summer season nearing, it should be a priority for the Interislander to address structural issues and return the terminal to service."

Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said the focus should be on returning the service to "business as usual". But after the dust settled both KiwiRail and CentrePort should focus on future opportunities for the terminal.

"We've just got to rely on the parties coming up with the right solutions in the interim and making sure future solutions are an improvement on what we've got."

The joint statement on the closure said there would be little impact on passengers. Signage and staff would direct them until further assessment and remediation has been done.



"We apologise for the disruption, but safety is our priority. We thank passengers for your patience."

Regional Tourism NZ executive officer Charlie Ives said the Interislander ferries were vital for tourism and travel between the North and South Islands.

"If they're compromised in any way it does create some concern."

Annual passenger ferry trips - on the Interislander and Bluebridge - are expected to rise from 1.1 million currently to 1.7 million by 2025.

CentrePort revealed plans in January 2018 for a quake-resistant ferry terminal, with floating drawbridges connecting boats to the shore.

The design plans for the Northern Gateway project, included in CentrePort's 2017 annual report, stated the terminal would help improve resilience across New Zealand's transport network and streamline transport links in Wellington.

"The ferry terminal is considered a critical piece of infrastructure to New Zealand and the Wellington region to enable the Cook Strait ferry trade and, in particular, for a response in a major natural disaster," a CentrePort spokesman said at the time.