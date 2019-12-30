Quirky bookstore in Whangamata scours op shops to bring bargains

One customer browses the shelves of the quirky Whangamata bookstore forcing other customers to wait outside.

Several customers wait before one exclaims, "It's too packed. We'll have to come back later. There are some good books in there."

Joel Lester's bookstore is just 3.2 by 1.2 metres wide and houses just 135 books. There are no lights which is fine because there is no power. The ambience is provided from a cracked cell phone sitting inside a teapot.

Lester shrugs it off and says, "Book stores are supposed to be a little dark and dingy".

Lester started his untitled bookshop at the end of September 2019 after he became tired of selling books from his van.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Book shop owner Joel Lester trawls through op shops and brings the best to his tiny, Whangamata bookstore.

Ironically he rented a storefront about the same, if not smaller than, his previous van.

"People sometimes ask if they can come inside because it is so small," he said.

"I have to reassure them that yes, this is a store."

Lester selects every one of his books by hand which are typically sourced from local op shops.

"We aim to provide good literature here and a good bargain," he said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF A small seat outside the store is provided as a reading nook and waiting room for people waiting to go inside.

"People do not have time to go through op shops so I scout them all out and collect them all for you."

Books range from between $5 and $35 depending on the rarity. Lester says he focuses on authors that readers will enjoy more of. He makes his selections based on what he has enjoyed reading and on whom authors he read also recommend.

Hunter S. Thompson, T.S Eliot , Arthur Clarke share shelf space with Haruki Murakami, Thomas Pynchon and Seneca.

"People that come in usually say they have never heard of any of the authors or they have read three-quarters of the books I have on display," he said.

His customers seem to be impressed with his selection process.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF There are no lights, or even power, inside the tiny bookshop.

Louie Abplanalp was visiting Whangamata from Switerzland when he saw the book store and purchased some tomes.

"It's weird in a good way," he said.

"It is something special and from the heart. A collection of books that he likes and thinks you will like. I don't think you'll find anything like it."

Lester has plans to expand his book store in the future but fans of the tiny bookshop need not worry, the expansion is just a half-metre wide alley next door.

"It might make a cool garden," he says.