Coronavirus: Ferry extension welcomed by those trying to beat isolation deadline

Craig Fairbairn continually refreshed the Interislander website and managed to get a ferry ticket for Wednesday afternoon.

Relieved Picton ferry passengers have welcomed an extension allowing them to get home during the national coronavirus lockdown.

Police were called to a chaotic scenes in Picton on Tuesday morning after an influx of people who did not have ferry tickets caused congestion and delays as they tried to beat the Wednesday night deadline for self-isolation.

On Tuesday evening Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced an extension until midnight Friday for domestic passenger services, including ferries, so people could get home or to their destination to self-isloate for four weeks. The country moves into lockdown from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

After midnight on Friday passenger services will only be provided to essential services and workers, including freight services.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A domestic travel extension has been welcomed by people trying to catch the ferry in Picton.

"International travellers will only be allowed to use domestic passenger services to reach their final destination to comply with lock-down requirements."

At the Picton terminal on Wednesday Elaine Martin and Niklas Trayer, from Germany, welcomed the announcement as their ferry was booked for Friday.

The pair were in contact with officials back home and were being provided support to try to get back to Germany.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Nelson Square, in Picton, was home to about 40 caravans and campervans on Wednesday morning, as people try to catch a ferry to the North Island.

"We booked a ticket on Sunday, we were lucky, Friday was the earliest we could book," Martin said.

Trayer understood Germany had already managed to get 120,000 Germans home and had plans to do the same for another 80,000.

"We hope that we can get home, otherwise we will isolate in Auckland," Trayer said.

Craig Fairbairn, who was in New Zealand on a working visa, wanted to get to the North Island so he could self isolate at a property in Wellington.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Elaine Martin (left) and Niklas Trayer, from Germany, in Nelson Square. The pair are relieved they will be able to take the ferry on Friday.

"I was told to keep refreshing the Interislander page in case there was a cancellation, which there was," Fairbairn said.

Fairbairn was catching the 2.30pm ferry on Wednesday.

Whakatane residents Margaret and Keith Watson had a ferry ticket for April 6, and had to bring it forward. "We went down to the port yesterday and had no luck at all," Margaret said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlene Trux (left) and Stephanie Floater, from Germany.

"We queued early this morning, but we have a bigger caravan so they couldn't get us on, so they have us on the 2.30 ferry tomorrow morning."

Marlene Trux and Stephanie Floater, from Germany, said after initial panic, they were glad to be able to catch the ferry on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a ticket for the ferry now, and then we'll stay with friends in Auckland in isolation until we can get home," Trux said.