Coronavirus: Stranded Scot urges help, not hate for stranded backpackers

Backpackers Julian Klein-Peters, left, Amandine Norin, Mia Zeh and Hannah Noeske-Heisinger with their vehicles in the Montgomery Carpark in Nelson.

A Scottish man who made a last-minute decision to stay in New Zealand for lockdown is calling for compassion and help for stranded travellers.

Glaswegian Paul Mara set up a Facebook group to help travellers find lockdown accommodation. While some have found Airbnbs or are isolating in hostel bubbles, others are in vulnerable situations, he said.

"Normally when you are trying to find somewhere to stay you have time to suss out the place and the person, but people just didn't have that opportunity.

He has spent the last few days speaking to "upset and distressed" travellers, he said.

"I've travelled for four years around the world, and I feel the acute pain a lot of people are feeling. Most just want to go home."

Mara arrived in New Zealand three months ago to travel and contemplate a permanent move here. He was heading to Wanaka when he got word of the lockdown and turned north, intending to head to Auckland.

When he heard about gridlock in Picton and others spending thousands on flights that were later cancelled, he found an Airbnb in Mapua.

Mara was disappointed by social media backlash against travellers, with people saying they should have been better prepared.

"People post saying, follow the rules or f*** off home. Not cool. Human rights still apply even in a crisis."

Few could have foretold the extent of the crisis ahead, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER Travellers caught out by the lockdown deserve compassion and help, says a Scottish man trying connect stranded backpackers with accommodation.

"It was an unprecedented situation so people have nothing to refer it to. A lot of people had to make very big decisions with little information in just two days."

Mara found statistics showing that as of late March, there were up to 260,000 overseas visitors in New Zealand.

"That shows you just how tricky it was for everyone to try and figure out how to get home."

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced that travellers able to get a ticket would be able to make a "safe, orderly exit" out of the country.

"It is clear that many foreign nationals travelling here do not have the resources or capability to adequately self-isolate, and wish to return home."

For Mara, making the decision to stay was difficult.

"Being away from loved ones, not knowing how long you might be stuck. Also, you feel safer at home; there's that sense of security."

Travellers, including Kiwis, and people accommodation can contact Mara through his Facebook group, COVID-19 HELP - South Island (New Zealand).

Mara also called for understanding. "My upbringing taught me to try and help out. It's an unnerving situation for all, but if we have the opportunity to help, we should try."

