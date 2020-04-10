Coronavirus: Lockdown is lockdown, even in paradise

The mist lingers on the water at Bay of Many Coves Resort on April 8.

Tucked deep in the Marlborough Sounds is a resort with no guests, but the locked down staff are still managing to keep busy.

On Thursday, Bay of Many Coves Resort manager Kim Smith said the weather "could not have been better".

The resort went into lockdown with 10 staff members, who were all keeping busy day-to-day by maintaining the 50-hectare property.

"On that first week [lockdown], we did have a family of five here. They extended their stay until Friday [March 27] and actually managed to get flights back home to Canada the following day," Smith said.

"They're doctors so it worked out really well that they were able to get home."

She said another couple at the resort when New Zealand went into lockdown were happy to stay for the entirety of the lockdown, but for safety reasons, they decided to find them accommodation in Blenheim.

Supplied About 10 staff are locked down in the remote resort, in the Marlborough Sounds.

She said autumn was often the best time of year to visit the resort, and would usually be busy over Easter.

"Everything is flat, you can get a lot of mist ... It's absolutely beautiful, a lot more of the bird life and gannets and we're hoping the dolphins will come back and visit us."

Staff still at the resort were meeting at 9am every weekday to get ready to work.

"We've cleaned out restaurants and the apartments. And we've done a stocktake because we're at the end of the financial year as well.

"We've got projects underway, so it's kept the team really busy.

"We catch up every morning and have a coffee for about an hour, we have a chat about Married at First Sight the night before, or The Bachelor."

Around 95 per cent of guests were international, Smith said.

They were hopeful they could tap into the domestic market when New Zealand came out of lockdown, should the international boarders remain closed.

"I think there will be a great opportunity for all operators in Marlborough to work together. We are part of Luxury Lodges of New Zealand, so what we are looking to do is put packages together collectively in how we can create some packages.

"We work with Destination Marlborough as well. They're a fantastic organisation and we work really closely with them.

"We had a really strong summer though, so we're really grateful for that."

For now, the team would stay put. There's no need to take the boat out, as groceries were delivered by water taxi three times a week.

"It would be nice to have a day trip, some of us have boats out here, so it can be frustrating we can't pop out for a fish or to the bay over on a beautiful day.

"We've suddenly realised everything we've taken for granted, we're really missing it at the moment."