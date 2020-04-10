A quiet place: Normally 'packed' Picton observes Good Friday lockdown

Some Picton residents said they were loving the stillness and family time of lockdown.

As the gateway to the South Island, Picton gently hums with tourists most weekends but positively explodes in holiday periods.

A sunny Good Friday morning under the nationwide coronavirus lockdown painted a different, but no less idyllic picture.

Two weeks into self-isolation, an air of peace has settled among the quiet streets. Without even the supermarket open for the public holiday, the town and its residents are perhaps the quietest they have been in years.

A harbour that just two weeks ago was overrun with ferry passengers now sits undisturbed. Residents sit on their balconies and watch the strange sight.

A cashier at the g.a.s. service station on the main road into town said they would normally have a line of campervans on weekends (let alone long ones), refuelling for their South Island road trip.

But three hours after opening, he had seen just two or three customers - locals, for smokes and drinks, rather than petrol.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Taran Singh at the g.a.s service station said he had seen just three customers all morning.

"The truck drivers, they ask for the coffee and the pies," Taran Singh said.

"We are starting pies now because they are wrapped ... but we are not doing coffee anymore."

There had been reports of New Zealanders flocking to their baches over Easter, with Tasman police cutting short 12 non-essential trips in just 90 minutes on Thursday.

Out walking with her family, Billie Woods said there had been no sign of it in Picton. In fact, it was even quieter than the previous week.

"It's like winter," said Debbie Scott, who was celebrating a birthday on Friday. She said she loved the stillness and family time.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Debbie Scott, back right, was celebrating her birthday in a locked-down Picton with her family, Taison Moore, back left, Tiaki Eru, front left, Billie Woods and Manaia Eru.

"We haven't noticed anything, no boats going out. And we live in town. It's quite quiet everywhere, not many cars, no people."

Dog walker Derek Mehlhopt had run into a few people on his morning stroll, and commented the locals out were "very friendly".

He was getting sick of lockdown, he said, but happy to see the results. He praised the pandemic efforts of the Prime Minister.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Picton's High St quiet on Friday morning.

Janine Mortensen owned a Picton motel and said it would have been otherwise "packed" at this time of year. But she hadn't noticed any travellers in the area.

"But that's OK, it's how it's meant to be," she said.

"I think people should just keep staying at home and stay safe, that's the main thing."

She had whiled away her first two weeks of lockdown painting and decorating, but admitted the boaties would be finding it tough.

"Some of them are real fishing addicts."