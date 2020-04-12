Coronavirus: Lufthansa crew fly Easter Bunny to New Zealand, name it Jacinda

One of the planes sent from Germany to New Zealand to collect stranded citizens had only one passenger: an Easter bunny named Jacinda.

Jacinda made the 18,000 kilometre journey after one of the crew on the Lufthansa repatriation flight heard that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had classified the Easter Bunny as an essential worker.

A post on Auckland Airport's Facebook page said the crew member "decided to do her part and bring the Easter Bunny over to NZ".

On the post, Jacinda the bunny is pictured perching on the controls in the cockpit wearing a pilot's hat and settled on a seat in the cabin with a basket of food.

The Lufthansa-branded bunny has her own version of the crew's uniform: a blue and yellow neckerchief.

SUPPLIED Jacinda the Easter Bunny moonlights as a pilot.

The whole crew seemed to have got into the spirit of a Kiwi Easter, pictured holding their coloured-in eggs for the Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt.

The bunny is now "working to take travellers safely back home from the other side of the world", the post said.

SUPPLIED The crew joined in with the Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt.

Lufthansa sent 10 planes to New Zealand to take people home to Germany.

About 12,000 Germans registered to return home on charter flights out of Auckland and Christchurch arranged by the German Embassy.

One of the planes leaving on Friday farewelled Auckland by flying low across the city.