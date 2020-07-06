Auckland to Invercargill direct flights return, but no guarantees for how long

Invercargill town crier Lynley McKerrow announces the return of Auckland to Invercargill direct flightswith Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty at Invercargill Airport.

For the first time in months, an A320 jet plane from Auckland arrived at a crowded Invercargill Airport on Monday, but Southlanders will have to vote with their feet for the service to stay.

When asked if the jet service would permanently remain in Invercargill, Air New Zealand head of tourism and regional affairs Reuben Levermore​ said you could never guarantee anything in aviation.

“All we can really do is give things our very best shot.”

The key for the service to remain was people showing the demand for the service to and from Southland, Levermore said.

Since the service started, it had seen strong support from the community and hoped that support would continue.

READ MORE:

* Auckland flights to resume to Invercargill

* Southland business to take flight again

* Airways extends its air traffic management review by two weeks



Before coming to a stop during the Covid-19 lockdown, the direct flight would normally depart Invercargill at 6am, and arrive back at 9.30pm.

The new schedule arrives at 12.40pm, and departs at 1.25pm.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran​ said the change of services allowed them to be more efficient with the aircraft.

Foran understood how the previous schedule had been important for business, and would continue to review the schedule as things evolved.

At the current stage people tended to want to travel for leisure, he said.

Normally flights would need to be filled at 80 per cent capacity, which Foran was confident they would be able to do so.

As a lot of people could not go overseas, they were looking at exploring options elsewhere, including Southland.

One person who was taking advantage of the direct flight to see Southland was Ray Shiu,​ from Auckland, who had never been to the region before.

Taking the opportunity of cheap tickets, Shiu said he was looking forward to seeing snow for the first time.

Ross​ and Margaret Weir​ were on the first direct flight leaving Invercargill for Auckland for a two-week holiday to the Bay of Islands.

The couple hadn’t been north of Auckland in 45 years, and had never been to Cape Reinga before, so were excited for the trip.

Along with flights to Auckland, regular flights to Wellington had also resumed.

Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty​ said there was a sense of confidence in travelling again, as the loads on the planes were getting close to full.

It was not the full schedule before Covid-19 but it was great to see a range of planes back flying, Finnerty said.

If people did not fly, then the service would not be there, but Southlanders were showing they were keen to travel with ticket sales looking positive for the near future, he said.

It should be Southland’s challenge to Air New Zealand that the plane was filled every day, he said.

Great South chief executive Graham Budd✓​ said for the flight routes to be successful, there needed to be demand both ways, so while it was important to get people to visit the region, Southlanders also needed to use the service, Budd said.