Southland brothers amid second Melbourne lockdown urge Government to have clear plan before introducing trans-Tasman bubble

Southland brothers Matthew and Paul Emms, formally of Southland and now living in Covid-19 pandemic in Melbourne, Australia.

Southland brothers stuck in a second Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in Australia are urging the New Zealand Government to take their time to get it right before introducing a trans-Tasman bubble.

Paul and Matthew Emms, originally from Southland, have been living in Melbourne, Victoria, the epicentre of the pandemic in Australia.

Coronavirus cases in the state have skyrocketed and a second state stay-at-home order has been put in place until August 19.

Those living in the metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire can only leave home to buy food, caregive, exercise and or take part in outdoor recreation or to study or work if they can’t from home.

Australia has over 12,000 confirmed cases, more than 5900 in Victoria alone, and 123 deaths recorded.

Southland brothers Matthew and Paul Emms, formally of Southland, live in Melbourne, amid a Covid-19 pandemic.

While the lockdown is less restricting that New Zealand’s Alert Level 4, face coverings would become mandatory from Wednesday.

Paul said it was disappointing to have to return to lockdown but also understandable.

“With the community transfer numbers rising so fast it was bound to happen. I thought it would have been sooner.

“The numbers in Victoria were mirroring those of New Zealand in early days, and now look at them.

“All it takes is a couple of slip-ups and things can snowball out of control very quickly.”

His advice to the New Zealand Government about opening its borders with Australia; “Don’t rush into it. Get the systems in place beforehand; make sure everyone is on the same page.”

At the same time it was disheartening not knowing when he would be able to come back to visit family and friends in New Zealand

“Hopefully Christmas is a realistic option.”

Matt had to cancel a trip to New Zealand in March to see the Blackcaps play in Dunedin with his family, and several trips throughout Australia since then.

”I’m just looking forward to going anywhere ... It’s boring as [in lockdown].”

He said the restrictions placed on the state were fair, and blamed the issues it was facing on errors with quarantining.

Paul believed the pandemic was not getting under control in Victoria because of “a few key outbreaks caused by a few irresponsible people”.

While at a state level - updates were regular and there was a clear consistent message, there didn’t appear to be consistent message countrywide – as all states and territories had different pandemic advice from specialists.

“New Zealand had a clear goal – elimination – and a clear plan on how to get there. Going to stage 4 so early seemed on the outside to be harsh, but now it seems clear it was the right decision,” Paul said.

Matt, who had two jobs, was made redundant from one because of the pandemic.

”At least I don’t have coronavirus ... and I’ve only lost one job.”

Paul, who is a teacher, has needed to return to remote learning, “which is not an ideal situation”.

The hardest thing about a second lockdown was that “time goes by very slowly – usually a weekend would be spent making the most of city living, instead we are stuck in the apartment”, Paul said.

Not being able to play rugby, or going to the gym or have a beer with friends added to the mix.

Both brothers are keen sport spectators and hearty Melbourne Storm members, so being able to watch sport this lockdown was a positive from not being able to the first time.

There were also a lot more jigsaw puzzles being completed than usual.