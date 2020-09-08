Covid's shown the true value of a travel agent

OPINION: Covid-19 has been described as a one-in-100-year event. It has impacted us all to varying degrees, but the travel industry has seen its business decimated.

John Bishop argues that this has left travellers vulnerable.

While travel insurance providers sheltered behind clauses that rendered client claims void due to the pandemic, your friendly local travel agent became the only person who could unravel complicated holidays and obtain refunds. This involved protracted negotiations with airlines, hotels, wholesalers, cruise companies and the like.

Every one of those suppliers was overwhelmed by the massive increase in refund requests while facing their own challenges brought on by Covid-19. Some airlines were forced into administration by the sharp drop in business and funding required to honour refunds.

Meanwhile angry clients demanded full refunds. Only a small number of clients understood that their travel agent would have to refund commission they had received for making those travel arrangements. They think we hold those funds, but they need to be paid to the supplier of the service(s) within days of us booking arrangements.

A travel agent made this analogy about a paver …

You get a call from a prospective customer for a new and large backyard paving job. You meet with them on several occasions, giving all your years of advice and knowledge until such time as they receive a detailed quote and make the decision to go ahead with the job. A long but very worthwhile process.

Once finished you are both extremely happy with the outcome. Your customer even shouts you a couple of hard-earned beverages. Then out of the blue, you receive a call from the customer, advising you that the government is no longer allowing those pavers to be there as they are a health issue. You now need to come back and pull them all up and return the space to the way it was; and, by the way, the customer wants a full refund.

Sounds bizarre, you say. Well, that is pretty much what happened to the outbound travel industry earlier this year. And following that analogy further, imagine how devastating it would be if the government would not approve any brand of pavers to be laid for 6-12 months, resulting in the tradesperson being unable to earn.

I have personally helped a number of clients who thought booking direct with an airline or an online travel agent based overseas was a smart move.They were left unable to communicate with the online company which was not answering phone calls or took hours to do so and then did not offer a satisfactory solution.

I know of examples of offshore-based online travel agencies which offered itineraries that could never have been flown due to the rapidly changing global border restrictions. Imagine being told at check-in at London Heathrow that you cannot travel on your ticket due to being unable to transit a particular country!

I have also successfully repatriated dozens of Kiwis who saw the benefit of dealing with a professional to ensure they were able to get home to NZ with the least disruption. All arrangements happened exactly as I had meticulously planned.

Working with a travel professional is a smart move as their experience, which often comes at no additional cost, can never be replicated online.

John Lynam is an IATA-accredited New Zealand travel agent who has worked in retail and corporate travel for the past 25 years.