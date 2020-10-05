Snow, fire, flood and earthquake living alone in a ghost town, on a quest to find old Levi jeans

Brent Underwood has spent the past six months living mostly alone in an old silver mining town high up on a California mountain he and some other investors bought for ($US1.4m) $2.1 million back in 2018.

Underwood, 32, had meant to stay at Cerro Gordo just a few weeks when the ghost town’s caretaker left early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

But soon after he arrived in March, snow blocked the roads into the town and for more than a month he was trapped, the Tampa Bay Times – the newspaper in the area where Underwood grew up – reported.

As the snow melted in April he had a bout of appendicitis, requiring a three-hour drive to the nearest hospital.

Instagram/brentwunderwood The abandoned silver mining town of Cerro Gordo, high up on a California mountain

Then in mid-June the town’s main building, the American Hotel, burned down. An earthquake also rattled the town, a hailstorm knocked out the power supply, and a flash flood washed out the main road.

Underwood managed to get out along a perilous back road into Death Valley.

instagram/Brent Underwood Brent Underwood has spent the last six months exploring what's left of Cerro Gordo

After all that, he was determined to stay and finish restoring the town 2600 metres up in the Inyo Mountains, with the aim of honouring its mining past and attracting tourists.

Underwood has a substantial following on various social media platforms where he files regular updates on his progress.

Some of those following his story came from nearby towns to help clear up the mess of recent months, and last month the owners got permission to rebuild the American Hotel.

A group called Friends of Cerro Gordo has set up a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds for the rebuild. On Monday, the page showed nearly $US69,000 had been raised out of a target of $US500,000.

Also on Monday, Underwood answered questions on Reddit about his life in Cerro Gordo and his plans for the town.

Instagram/Brent Underwood There are thought to be about 50km of old mines under the town

It was once California’s largest silver producer with nearly 5000 residents and 500 buildings. Now just 22 buildings were left, he said.

In it’s heyday, the town averaged a murder per week. “That’s led to many paranormal experiences, rumours about hidden treasures, and many more legends around the town.”

He spent probably two to four hours a day exploring the abandoned mines in the area.

”There are over 30 miles (48km) of mines under the town. I find all sorts of things from the past, and I really like it. I keep them all in this small 'museum' I'm making. Dynamite boxes, old clothing, pocketwatches, etc,” Underwood said.

When he was cleaning out the town’s general store, which opened around 1890, under piles of old furniture he found an old briefcase, wrapped in a blanket.

It was full of documents about three miners, including love letters, mining claims, divorce settlements and lawsuits over unpaid bills.

“There was even a map outlining something on the property that one had received. I've been working for a few months to figure out exactly where the map leads and why. It's like a treasure hunt,” Underwood said.

“What I really want to find is Levi jeans. Levi's made the first blue jean for California silver miners in 1873. They are the thing to find for denim collectors and Levi corporate can buy them back for close to $100k because they're so rare,” he said.

“They've found original Levi's here before in the mines and in the buildings. So I know they're here. I just have to find them.

“It's become a personal quest.”

Updates on Underwood’s adventures in Cerro Gordo can be found on Instagram and YouTube.