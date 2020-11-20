Submitters at hearing oppose former landfill being turned into Golden Bay's new freedom camping site

Submitters at a freedom camping bylaw hearing overwhelmingly supported the removal of two popular sites in Golden Bay, but opposed the proposal to turn a former tip into a freedom camping new spot.

Tasman District Council's proposed amendments to its freedom camping bylaw would allow up to 60 vehicles to stay in the former landfill along the estuary on Rototai Rd, five kilometres from the township.

The council has also proposed to drop the controversial sites at Waitapu Bridge and Taupata Point.

At a hearing in Tākaka on Wednesday morning, 15 submitters spoke to a panel on the proposed changes.

Dr Christopher Bennett​ supported the proposal to remove Taupata Reserveand Waitapu Bridge from the bylaw, but rejected the proposal to turn the former dump into a freedom camping spot.

Ron Eckman/SUPPLIED Scenes in January at the Waitapu Bridge freedom camping site in Golden Bay.

“This site was considered in 2017, and rejected as unsuitable. Nothing is materially different to warrant revisiting and reversing this decision,” Bennett wrote in his submission.

“The underlying push for this is from TDC's staff who appear to see that there is an imperative that TDC provides as many freedom camping sites as possible in Golden Bay.”

Bennett said the only suitable site was the Motupipi Car park in Tākaka, which should have “allocated sites clearly marked and enforced”.

SUPPLIED Ron Eckman, of Forest & Bird, explains to some freedom campers why they must stay off the beach at high tide near the Taupata Gravel Reserve freedom camping site. The area is a high-tide roosting area for hundreds of birds.

Forest and Bird’s Debs Martin​ “strongly supports” the removal of Taupata Reserve from the bylaw, an important roosting site for shorebirds.

However, Martin called the move to turn the former dump into the Bay’s newest freedom camping site “foolish and reckless”.

The entire area was subject to “significant” flooding, and was under ongoing and increasing threats from sea level rise and climate change, she wrote.

The area may not be restored and protected for the needs of shorebirds, as a high tide roost site in storm events, a requirement under the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement.

Ursula Passl​​ spoke on behalf of Barney Thomas of Manawhenua ki Mohua.

Thomas wrote in his submission that the iwi supported the removal of the two existing sites, but opposed the former dump being turned into a freedom camping spot “due to the immense cultural significance of the area”.

Bruce Burgess​ also asked the council to put a blanket ban on all freedom camping in Golden Bay.

Burgess wrote that “every manifestation” of freedom camping around the township had proven a “disaster”.

Rubbish, abandoned vehicles, noise, river bathing, public urination and defecation, all ran on unchecked for two years, he said.

“No more taxpayer money wasted on 'free showers' and 'public toilets'. Neither of those amenities are ‘free’. Both cost the ratepayer, as does the rubbish collection and removal.”

Helen McKinlay​ asked the council to “show respect for the people of Golden Bay and their taonga”.

“Our facilities have been stretched beyond limits. And now in a time when Covid-19 is still [here], we have already objected to the Rototai landfill ... proposal and told you the reasons.”

One submitter supported the Rototai proposal.

While Kevin Fourie​ agreed council should remove Waitapu Bridge and Taupata Reserve from the bylaw, he wrote that “limiting the site at management numbers” at Rototai would mean “all users benefit.”