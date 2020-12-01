Tractors to start taking tourists to Cape Kidnappers after nearly two-year absence

Tractors and tourists are about to return to Cape Kidnappers for the first time in nearly two years.

Gannet Beach Adventures, which has been making trips along the beach to the cape since 1952, has not made the trip since the Department of Conservation shut the route following a landslide that nearly killed two walkers in January last year.

A subsequent internal investigation laid bare the department’s failings, and it has acknowledged the walk should never have been promoted as a day hike due to the risk posed by the cliffs above the beach.

The department suspended Gannet Beach Adventures’ concession to run trips to the cape and gannet colony.

Business owners Colin and Kim Lindsay have made it through the past 22 months by working other jobs and selling a workshop property they had bought in Haumoana.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Colin Lindsay of Gannet Beach Adventures is itching to make his first trip back to Cape Kidnappers on December 11.

In order to have their suspension lifted, they needed to update their safety plan to reflect any findings from a comprehensive risk analysis, which found the risk was significantly lower for tourists on the tractors than for people walking on the beach.

Colin hopes to be driving the first tractor when it starts its journey at 7am on December 11.

“We’re itching to get back out there obviously,” Colin said.

“You can’t own a business that doesn’t make an income for nearly two years. It hasn’t been easy.

supplied A large slip at Cape Kidnappers occurred on January 25, 2019.

“We’ve had plenty of calls asking when we’ll be running again, so it’s great to finally be able to give people a date. And it's great there are people keen to make the trip, obviously.”

Customers won’t notice any difference to the trip, he said.

“We’ve always made it really clear about the risks and ensured people know them.”

Gannet Beach Adventures’ 10-year concession runs until 2025.