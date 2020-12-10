Golden Bay business owners angry at 'naive' decision to close freedom camping sites

Takaka business owners Karalyn Barnett, Pam Nelson, Holly Osmond and Wayne Green are shocked at the recent decision to close the only two designated freedom camping sites in the area for non-self-contained vehicles.

Tākaka retailers and café owners say the decision to close Golden Bay’s only two designated freedom camping sites for non-self-contained vehicles will create a “big mess” this summer.

They’re worried about a loss of income and are calling on the Tasman District Council to urgently open up some land and provide facilities.

The popular holiday destination has long been a controversial area for freedom camping, with tens of thousands holidaying over summer.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash weighed in on the issue, declaring that backpackers are of little value, while other councils are looking to close down freedom camps.

The decision to amend the TDC’s Freedom Camping Bylaw was made last week, with councillors voting to close sites at Waitapu Bridge and Taupata Reserve.

The council received more than 120 submissions in response to a proposal in October, which saw strong support for the closure of both sites, including from local iwi and Forest and Bird.

But the decision to not include any sites in the new bylaw due to lack of available council-owned land – except Motupipi Carpark in Tākaka for self-contained vehicles only – has angered some business owners, who say the council has “shot itself in the foot”.

Bayleys/Supplied Golden Bay has long been a controversial area for freedom camping, with tens of thousands of visitors every summer.

The only alternative proposal, which did not go ahead following opposition, was to turn a former dump site into the bay's new freedom camping spot, but was "nothing short of a bad idea”.

Retailer Tracey Brignole said it was “pretty naive” to not provide sites for freedom campers and expect them to stay at campgrounds and motels.

"They’re going to be coming and there’s going to be a big mess in all kinds of places, instead of one place, where it can be managed and contained, and people educated.”

NINA HINDMARSH/Stuff Tracey Brignole said freedom campers were “going to be coming” so it was naive not to provide any sites for them.

Bar owner Holly Osmond said New Zealand was in the middle of a massive ‘Explore Your Backyard’ tourism campaign, and local businesses paid “huge amounts” to council for the privilege of operating.

“Now [the council] has turned its backs on the very traveller with a huge disposable income that helps us keep afloat through winter,” she said.

Ron Eckman/SUPPLIED Overcrowding in January at the Waitapu Bridge freedom camping site in Golden Bay. The popular spot is coming off the Tasman District Council schedule of freedom camping sites. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is taking over control of the area, which it intends to manage jointly with Manawhenua ki Mohua.

Freedom campers added “vibrancy” to the small town, Osmond said.

Supplied Roots Bar owner Holly Osmond wants the TDC to urgently open some land for freedom camping.

Retailer Mark Godden called the dump proposal “nothing short of a bad idea”.

The Motupipi Carpark could be a good designated area for non-self-contained vehicles, but facilities should be provided, he said.

Freedom campers were often labelled “bludgers” who didn’t contribute to the local economy, but café owner Wayne Green said most retailers knew this wasn’t true.

Fresh Choice manager Anthony Tait said freedom campers didn’t spend much, but the volume of them made up a “considerable” percentage of sales.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Wholemeal Cafe Owner Wayne Green said most retailers knew that freedom campers did contribute to the local economy, despite claims by the community otherwise.

“We are definitely affected by the minority who have ruined it for everyone” he said. “But there needs to be space available and there needs to be investment in the control and regulations around freedom camping.”

Golden Bay Community Board chair Abbie Langford acknowledged the concerns.

However, “continually asking our community” to fund the freedom camping infrastructure was “not sustainable”.

Tasman District Council said if land was provided free of charge by an individual for freedom campers, and they did not breach any rules regarding the land use, it would not be able to prevent the use.

However, they would not be able to charge, because it would be classed as a campground.