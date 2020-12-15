Covid-19: Cook Islanders excited for quarantine-free travel bubble with NZ

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said the bubble will help the islands to recover from the financial impact of Covid-19. (File photo)

Cook Islanders are excited about reconnecting with family through a quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand when it comes into place early next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced a bubble between the two countries is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Both prime ministers and their cabinets have instructed officials to put in place the measures required to safely begin two-way quarantine-free travel.

Supplied A quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands will be in place early next year. (File photo)

For Cook Islanders like Reuben Tylor, the possibility of coming to New Zealand without spending two weeks in quarantine is great news.

Tylor, a lawyer, is due to travel to Auckland on January 1 for a medical visit, and has booked himself into quarantine with his wife.

RNZ Cook Island tourism operators are upset and confused after New Zealand's Covid Minister Chris Hipkins rules out a travel bubble by Christmas.

He said he is crossing his fingers that the bubble will be in place before then, or a definite date will be known.

“If it starts later, then we go back and change our ticket. We’ve lived on the island since 1975 and this is our home but Auckland is the city for us.”

His main concern if he must still go into managed isolation is having to be in a hotel with travellers from countries that have Covid-19.

“[That’s] the biggest danger and one that I'm very conscious of, I’m over 70 years old so it will be the greatest risk of my life.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement of a Cook Islands bubble in a statement on Saturday.

Tylor said he had to book for a spot online in managed isolation twice before he was finally successful.

“Quarantine is already under pressure and if they take us out of that list, it creates [the] opportunity for other people from other countries to come in.”

Tere Tukua said the border closure is frustrating, especially as she wants to get her grandchildren, from Auckland, back to the islands for a visit.

“I was looking forward to coming this Christmas but it’s not happening. We just have to wait and see what happens with this bubble.”

Ardern said the quarantine-free travel arrangement will recognise the special ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

“It will allow people to travel more easily between our two countries, while acknowledging that the priority remains to protect our populations from Covid-19,” she said.

Brown said the free movement of people between the two countries will be central to the Cook Islands’ recovery from Covid-19 impact.

“This arrangement is the next step towards resuming many aspects of life in the Cook Islands that have been disrupted by Covid-19, including access to health and education, and reuniting family and friends.”