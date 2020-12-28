Freedom campers 'killing' Golden Bay's small campgrounds

Marina and Karl Adams of Takaka Camping and Cabins, at their empty campgrounds. The couple say freedom camping has almost driven them out of business, and they welcome the changes to the new bylaw, which closed two of Golden Bay's only designated freedom camping sites for non-self-contained vehicles.

Freedom camping is “killing” small campgrounds, a Golden Bay owner says.

“No matter how much we charge, we can’t compete with ‘free’,” said Karl Adams, the owner of Takaka Camping and Cabins.

”Ultimately, freedom camping has killed us.”

The Tasman District Council amended its Freedom Camping Bylaw in early-December, with councillors voting to close controversial sites at Waitapu Bridge and Taupata Reserve.

Tākaka retailers and café owners are upset at the decision to close the area’s only two designated freedom camping sites for non-self-contained vehicles, and worry it will create a “big mess” this summer and a loss of income.

But Karl and his wife Marina Adams welcome the change, and say the increase in people choosing to freedom camp has almost driven them out of business.

When they bought 27-site campground on Motupipi St eight years ago, a large portion of customers were young international travellers.

In 2011, just before the country was inundated by a tidal wave of Rugby World Cup tourists, the government passed the Freedom Camping Act.

“We noticed more and more, tourists started turning up and parking for free, and over time all our customers went out the door.”

At $20 per person per night for a powered site, they try to keep their prices as low as possible to compete, but it's almost not financially viable.

The couple had not had a wage for four years – and have been forced to take on other part-time work.

Ron Eckman/SUPPLIED Scenes in January at the overcrowded Waitapu Bridge freedom camping site in Golden Bay.

"The semi-permanents we have living here cover the cost, but there's no extra on top of that. We rely on the drive in customers that used to be camping. Covid has been like the nail in the coffin.

“I’ve got New Year booked out, but that’s it.”

Adams said the new bylaw would make “absolutely no difference” unless the council put more money into strict enforcement. The freedom camping ambassador programme was "too little, too late”.

The council received more than 120 submissions in response to a freedom camping proposal in October, which saw strong support for the closure of the sites, including from local iwi and Forest and Bird.

It has not included any sites in the new bylaw due to lack of available council-owned land – except Motupipi Carpark in Tākaka for self-contained vehicles only.

SUPPLIED Ron Eckman, of Forest & Bird, explains to some freedom campers why they must stay off the beach at high tide near the Taupata Gravel Reserve freedom camping site. The area is a high-tide roosting area for hundreds of birds.

The owners of the Farewell Gardens Motor Camp and Accommodation at the base of Farewell Spit, Wiremu Bartlett and Nicola Hartless, also welcome the change.

Since the nearby Taupata Reserve freedom camping site opened in late-2017, their revenue had dropped by about 30 per cent per annum.

Bartlett said it was “soul-destroying” seeing the amount of campervans parked at Taupata compared to at their camp, often a ratio of 3:1.

“We have a legitimate business 1.8km up the road.”

His partner, Nicola Hartless, said their main concern was not the money, but the damage caused to the bird and wildlife at Puponga.

“Many of the birds travel thousands of miles to nest and rest at Taupata Point. Many of the freedom campers, not all, don’t understand the long term impact of them staying in these areas.’

She said staying in campgrounds provided tourists with a safe, clean environment.

“Which obviously in turn keeps our Bay beautiful and protected.”

Golden Bay ward Tasman District councillor Chris Hill said the “overwhelming” majority of submitters on the new bylaw wanted to see non-self-contained vehicles banned, and questioned why people should get free accommodation at all.

“Through all the years of stress about this issue, and all the conversations, easy solutions have not been come up with. Council doesn't have land that is suitable. No private landowners have come forward.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Chris Hill, Golden Bay Tasman District councillor, said through all the years of stress about freedom camping, “no easy solutions” had been found, council didn’t have any suitable land, and no private landowners have come forward.

Hill said freedom camping was “negatively impacting” many accommodation providers.

”While acknowledging the concerns of café owners about the numbers of people coming to Mohua [Golden Bay] reducing as a result of the bylaw, I just don't think that will be the case.

”We are a highly attractive destination.”