Passengers stuck in South Island after Bluebridge ferry suffers technical issues

14:50, Jan 10 2021
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
A Bluebridge sailing across Cook Strait was cancelled early on Sunday (File photo).

Passengers were stuck in Picton overnight after a Bluebridge ferry suffered a technical issue.

A spokeswoman for the Cook Strait ferry service would only say that a sailing was cancelled overnight due to a “technical issue” which had since been resolved.

While she would not say what sailing was cancelled, it is understood to be the 2.15am from Picton to Wellington on Sunday.

She would also not reveal how many passengers were affected nor what the technical issue was.

All passengers were “reaccommodated” within 24 hours, she said.

A crossing that usually carried freight only was now taking passengers to deal with the stranded passengers, she said. That sailing was leaving Picton at 2.15am on Monday.

