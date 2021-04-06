Wellington hospitality industry 'waiting with bated breath' for bubble announcement

Hospitality leaders are hoping the Flying Kangaroo will soon be a common sight at Wellington Airport soon.

Wellington hospitality industry leaders are on tenterhooks along with the rest of the country as the date for the trans-Tasman bubble is finally set to be announced on Tuesday.

On the eve of the prime minister’s announcement, Hospitality NZ president Jeremy Smith was excited by the prospect of non-quarantine travel between Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m waiting with bated breath. We’re hoping it’s not delayed and there’s not too many restrictions on it,” Smith said.

“It’s going to be a big boost for an industry that’s looking at a very quiet winter.”

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman travel bubble would be 'game changer' for country, capital

* Anzac Covid-19 contact tracing system needed to form Trans-Tasman bubble, experts say

* Coronavirus: Repricing Kiwi paradise for a time in wake of Covid-19



Smith, who is based in Wellington and owns St John's Bar on the waterfront, said there were rumours that the capital might not be among the first travel destinations open to non-quarantine travel between Australia and New Zealand.

“Wellington will be a massive beneficiary once it opens. Rumour has it that it’s going to be Auckland and Queenstown first and there won’t be flights directly into Wellington, so we’ll need to wait until flights come directly.”

“But I think Wellington is going to be on the list of places people are going to want to come and see, and spend a bit of time, so the upside for us is enormous.”

HOSPITALITY NZ/Stuff Hospitality NZ president Jeremy Smith said the industry is waiting with bated breath for Tuesday’s announcement.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said, with 70 per cent of Wellington international arrivals coming from Australia in normal circumstances, the potential impact for a travel bubble for the region was huge.

“That's around 150,000 people a year, so what you’ve got is a big boost injection into the arm of the economy.”

Arcus said a controlled link with Australia would be an important step in opening up New Zealand safely, with the potential for more such agreements with other countries in the future.

“We think that it’s about beginning to normalise the economies in a safe way with a country that has a good track record of dealing with risk when comes to Covid.”

SUPPLIED Wharekauhau Country Estate manager Richard Rooney is looking forward to hearing about the Government's plans for a trans-Tasman bubble.

South Wairarapa luxury lodge general manager Richard Rooney of Wharekauhau Country Estate said that without certainty around whether there was going to be a travel bubble with Australia they had been unable to plan, but they were feeling a lot more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago.

He said longer notice for big changes to the industry, for example loosening trans-Tasman quarantine restrictions, could affect decisions such as whether to close over winter or begin reinvesting in improvements to facilities.

“The inbound Australian money would be great, but we would also be losing a lot of New Zealand domestic tourism to Australia.”

Wharekauhau had a very busy pre-Christmas period, with domestic guests booking out for periods in September and October, but margins were affected because they cut rates to attract locals.

Rooney said winter wasn’t a period when they had a lot of long-haul guests from Europe and North America, so it was the end of the year that would be the crunch time for opening up our borders more.