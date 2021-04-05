Northland tourism operators cautiously optimistic about trans-Tasman bubble

Most Northland tourist operators are looking forward to travel opening with Australia – although one fears it will stop Kiwis spending the winter holidays in the warmth of the north.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to announce when a trans-Tasman bubble will open with Australia, ending the border restrictions and quarantine stays required due to Covid-19.

Jereon​ Jongejans​ of Dive! Tutukaka said he has been awaiting the travel bubble announcement with bated breath, especially as the harder winter months are coming.

“There will be some people in Australia itching to do some travelling.”

Jongejans has already fielded enquiries from Australian travel agents, and expects Northland to do well as soon as the bubble opens.

David White/Stuff Jereon Jongejans says coronavirus-impacted Dive! Tutukaka has already had enquiries from Australian travel agents.

He admitted many Australians will be heading for the likes of ski fields in the South Island, but accepted the boost to tourism is needed there.

While Tutukaka was “inundated” by visitors over Easter, it is quiet when Kiwis have to go back to work, he said.

If Australian tourists are able to come in, it might help Dive! Tutukaka retain some of its current staff.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The Pacific Island nation Niue would also be a good place for a travel bubble, says businessman Jereon Jonejans. (File photo)

Jongejans, who also has a dive business in Niue, is keen to see travel bubbles open with the Cook Islands and Niue for the winter dive season.

But Kiwis heading to warmer parts of the world is what worries Paihia Top 10 owner Dusty Miller, and he fears a trans-Tasman bubble will all be one-way traffic to Australia.

“In the north here, last winter was outstanding. It was the best winter we’ve ever had because we were the warmest place in the country.

Supplied Kiwis have been attracted to the warm weather offered in Paihia, says Dusty Miller. (File photo)

“If we open up the bubble with Australia and Queensland starts to become the destination of choice, we miss out completely.”

Miller said, if he was being selfish, it would be better for travel to stay restricted as it is now.

Before Covid-19, holiday park was quiet over winter but the summer months – when Australians visit most often – would have seen it through.

iStock The likes of Haruru Falls, near Paihia, are one of the many attractions in the Bay of Islands. (File photo)

This is not just true for Northland but the whole country, with Australian tourists spending $317m in New Zealand in January 2019 and only $163m that June, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment,

Conversely, spending by New Zealanders in Australia traditionally peaks between June and September.

But marketing can help lure Australian tourists to Northland, thinks Katherine Clarke, general manager of Manea Footprints of Kupe.

Manea Footprints of Kupe/Supplied Manea Footprints of Kupe uses a theatrical experience to tell the story of Kupe, with performers including Andee Bristow.

“We’re hoping it [the Trans-Tasman bubble] will impact us positively.”

The tourism attraction – which tells the story of New Zealand’s first Polynesian through theatre and interactive drama – opened in Hokianga in December.

Like all tourist attractions, the operation is finding the going tough and has been buoyed mostly by school groups, Clarke said.

“We’ve had a good summer but nowhere near what we would’ve seen if we weren’t facing the pandemic,” she said.

“It will be fantastic if we have a Trans-Tasman bubble. Australians are wanting to travel, as are New Zealanders, and whilst I’m sure some will head south, there will also be some who don’t.”