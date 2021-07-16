Trans-tasman bubble: Spaces set aside for urgent travel from Covid-hit NSW to NZ full

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the first mass vaccination event in New Zealand, to be held in Manukau, Auckland.

Spaces set aside for urgent travel back to New Zealand from New South Wales are now full, according to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Anyone wishing to get back to New Zealand will have until 7pm Friday to apply to be waitlisted for flights after July 29, a statement from the ministry said.

Minister for Covid-19 Recovery Chris Hipkins last week announced that mercy flights from NSW would not go ahead. The Government scrambled to make spots available in its Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities, and worked with airlines to put on new flights.

Getty Images Lockdown restrictions are in effect across Great Sydney as NSW health authorities work to contain a growing Covid-19 cluster.

All those returning from NSW will now go into the MIQ facilities. Returnees will not have to pay for their stay.

Prior to flights going on sale on Monday morning, the Government said that 20 per cent of spaces would be held aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances. Those seats on planes, which automatically get MIQ spots allocated to them, are now full.

Some travellers have told Stuff airlines were also not taking any names on waitlists when they called.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced last week that mercy flights from NSW would not go ahead.

“The spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances have been fully allocated for managed return flights from New South Wales”, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said in a statement released by MBIE.

“No further applications for urgent or exceptional travel are being accepted after 5pm AUS EST / 7pm NZT,” the statement said.

“People who have already applied and are not already allocated a flight, and people who apply up until applications close today will be waitlisted for possible future flights after 29 July. They will be contacted directly about this,” it said.

The statement further advised any New Zealanders stuck in NSW to stay put. NSW is currently in lockdown as it deals with a Covid outbeak.

NSW reported 97 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 29 of which were in the community for their entire infectious period.

Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce stricter measures in the coming days.

“Anyone in Australia who is unable to return home to New Zealand at this time should continue to shelter in place and follow all local advice.”