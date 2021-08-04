Tokyo Olympics: Athletes drunk, unruly on 'party bus' flight to New Zealand, witness claims

No spectators, no cheering, and socially distanced athletes: This is what a mid-pandemic Olympics looks like.

Kiwi Olympians returning from Tokyo behaved badly on their chartered flight – with some drinking excessively and throwing worn face masks at crew – prompting a pilot to leave the cockpit to intervene, a witness claims.

Another person on the plane, which landed in Christchurch on Monday morning carrying rugby players, surfers, swimmers, footballers, trampolinists and shooters, has described a “party bus” like atmosphere in two cabins, with loud music playing from boom boxes and athletes singing loudly and dancing in the aisles.

On several occasions airline staff threatened to close the bar if their instructions weren’t followed, the passenger says. “It was definitely not a normal flight.”

However, a New Zealand sporting official who was onboard says while it was “a bit of a party flight” the actions of the athletes were “innocent enough”.

READ MORE:

* Tokyo Olympics: Organisers probe outdoor drinking party in Olympic village

* Tokyo Olympics: Covid-19 expert delivers scathing assessment of Games village

* Toyko Games: Jason McKenzie helps focus New Zealand Olympic team



“It was all very jovial and light-hearted. All they wanted to do was have a beer and sing.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) says it’s aware some team members “celebrated” on the flight “following years of training and a very successful, and extended, Olympic campaign”.

The organisation says it has not received any complaints from Air New Zealand.

Getty Images The Olympic rings at Odori Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A person, who said they were on the flight and wanted to remain anonymous, contacted Stuff on Monday afternoon, claiming the “riotous drunken actions” of some athletes onboard was “appalling”.

“They drank excessively, and were out of control for the entire journey.”

One of the pilots had to leave their station and “reason with the drunken athletes” when crew were unable to do so, the whistleblower said.

The captain also attempted to “deal with the situation” by making announcements using the public address system.

Sue Ogrocki/AP The New Zealand Olympic Committee says it’s aware some team members “celebrated” on the fight.

The whistleblower said the main concern was that some passengers were not following Covid-19 safeguards, “removing their masks and throwing them at the crew”.

Those measures were put in place to protect the passengers and crew, “and were brazenly ignored in an appalling manner”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Other athletes and managers were “exemplary in their behaviour”, with some managers trying to intervene, the whistleblower said.

They believed the unruly athletes should be “reprimanded”.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Among the returning Olympians on the flight were several gold medallists.

“Whoever these people think they are, they are not above others’ safety.”

The New Zealand team official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were told about half the alcohol onboard was drunk during the flight, which the captain said was “probably a record of some sort”.

The captain appeared to appreciate the athletes had made many sacrifices and had not had the chance to “celebrate or blow off steam”.

“All I saw was people having a few drinks, a lot of singing, people playing their music and singing along, it was all very light-hearted.”

The official said crew members initially appeared to be concerned because some people had not put their face masks on and were singing after the meal. However, the athletes complied with all regulations when they were asked to.

Hannah Peters The plane was carrying rugby players, surfers, swimmers, footballers, trampolinists and shooters.

“At the very beginning the steward seemed a bit unsure how he was going to control this or deal with it. But with the captain’s help he relaxed about it a bit and then everything went smoothly.”

The official said the athletes sitting in business class at the front were “very quiet”.

Stuff understands that included the gold medal winning Black Ferns, and members of the swimming team, including Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather.

Another passenger, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the flight was like “a party bus”.

There were two “party cabins” in economy class where athletes sang and danced in the aisles to “excessively loud” music played through boom boxes they’d brought onboard.

Some crew appeared to be stressed by the number of athletes congregating in the aisles.

They were concerned about athletes not wearing their masks while they were drinking.

Staff threatened to close the bar several times “if instructions weren’t followed”.

The passenger said a pilot mingled with some athletes, and did not appear upset by their behaviour.

Swimming New Zealand high performance manager Amanda White was seated at the back of the plane with members of the New Zealand swimming and football teams. The mood was “jovial”, she said, with music playing and some singing along.

At one point, White went up to the centre of the plane and asked for the music to be turned down because people were trying to sleep. The music was turned down.

“There was no drama, no disrespectfulness,” she said.

White said the crew also asked over the PA for the music to be turned down at times, and reminded those on the plane of the Covid protocols.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the company had spoken with the staff who were on the plane, and they were “not aware of any complaints made during the flight”.

“As this was a charter flight, we are unable to comment further.”

Representatives from New Zealand Rugby, Surfing New Zealand, Rowing New Zealand, and New Zealand Football declined to comment, with some referring enquiries to the NZOC.

On Monday, Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said his office had not been advised of any issues on the flight.

“However, if the reports were true I would be disappointed if athletes or indeed anyone would act in this way,” he said.

Stuff approached several athletes who were on the flight. Most declined to comment. It is understood at least one athlete group was told not to comment to reporters about the flight.