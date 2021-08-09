Nelson's Originair expanding to Hawke's Bay

Originair is increasing its services to include Napier.

Nelson airline Originair is expanding its network of services to include Napier.

From Friday, September 17, the Hawke’s Bay city will be added to the destinations offered by the small airline operated out of Nelson, chief executive Robert Inglis announced on Monday.

There would be a direct one-hour flight from Nelson on Fridays and Sundays with the aim of allowing people to travel for weekend getaways.

READ MORE:

* Originair to increase services after purchase of third aircraft

* Originair adds Palmerston North-to-Hamilton service

* Passenger demand sees Originair add Nelson-Wellington route



There would also be indirect flights stopping over in Palmerston North on weekdays.

There would also be flights between Napier and Hamilton, and Napier and Palmerston North. Extra services between Hamilton and Palmerston North, and Nelson and Palmerston North are also being added.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Nelson-based airline Originair is adding Hawke’s Bay to its destinations.

In a statement Inglis said the addition of another Jetstream 32 plane, combined with support from the regional airports, had allowed the company to expand the schedule.

The airline also offers flights from Nelson to Wellington.

The latest expansion comes after the airline increased to daily flights between Nelson, Palmerston North and Hamilton in February.