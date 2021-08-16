Identifying source of neon green substance in Queenstown creek may take weeks

Neon green water flowed through Queenstown's Horne Creek and into Lake Wakatipu, prompting an investigation from the council.

It could be several weeks before a neon green substance that flowed through a central Queenstown creek into Lake Wakatipu is identified.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is investigating the spill, which happened in Horne Creek on Sunday.

Concerns have been raised after children were seen dunking their hands in the brightly coloured water and fishery advocates confirmed there would be trout eggs in the creek.

Council chief engineer Ulrich Glasner​ said the substance had similar characteristics to water tracing dye, which was used for mapping waste and stormwater flows. It was not associated with any council operations, he said.

“This is not a toxic substance but is certainly an unnecessary addition to an environment we work so hard to protect.”

Samples had been taken and the council welcomed any information that would help identify the source of the pollution, he said.

Security camera footage showed the substance entering Horne Creek near the library on Templeton Way about 2.28pm on Sunday and clearing after 10 minutes.

Christchurch-based firefighter La Wanda Cowan​ was in Queenstown’s Village Green with friends on Sunday afternoon when they noticed the water change colour.

JUSTIN WRIGHT/Supplied A bright green substance travelled down Horne Creek, through central Queenstown, and into Lake Wakatipu on Sunday.

“It happened all of a sudden. It was crazy,” she said.

The group walked down the creek to the outlet at Lake Wakatipu, and saw excited children at a nearby playground putting their hands into the coloured water.

“We said to a couple of people that they might not want to do that. I hope they don’t muck aroundabout [identifying] it.”

Long-time Queenstown fishing guide Chris Dore said he was very concerned about the brown trout that spawn in Horne Creek.

It was one of the most important spawning contributories around Lake Wakatipu, with about 1500 fish heading up the creek each year.

“Right now their eggs will be in the gravel. It’s a very important time and any chemical imbalance will affect that.”

The effect would not be understood until the substance was identified, he said.

Cowan said many people were watching the water and speculating on the cause.

Some people thought it was a late St Patrick’s Day prank, some thought it was anti-freeze and others suggested it was a plumber’s dye, used to identify leaks.

The origin was unknown.

“It was pretty hard to fathom because it’s such a densely populated area,” she said.