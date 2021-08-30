Council proposes price hike for Stewart Island visits

Rakiura residents are being asked to consider raising visitor levies for the island to cover the cost of council projects.

Stewart Island residents are being asked to consider raising the price visitors pay to see the island.

Southland District Council is in the early stages of consulting on a proposed visitor levy increase, as part of its visitor levy policy and bylaw review.

Council senior policy analyst Carrie Williams said the council first wanted to establish if the community wanted an increase, and by how much, before its puts a formal proposal forward.

Visitors currently pay $5 per visit, but a proposal to increase the rate to $15 in 2018 was shot down by residents and operators who wanted a strategic review of service delivery to Stewart Island/Rakiura.

The levy was introduced in 2012 and has remained at $5 since.

The strategic review had been completed, Williams said, and the average of $160,000 collected in levies per year was not enough to cover the cost of projected community and Council projects that provided visitor-related benefits.

“Allocation of the revenue generated by the levy is not guaranteed to support council or community projects or activities, regardless of its benefit to visitors, as it is at the discretion of the allocation subcommittee, however having increased revenue available to apply for would alleviate funding constraints,” she said.

The council is planning drop-in sessions in Oban and Invercargill in September if alert level restrictions allow, where people can learn more or provide feedback.

It's also running an online survey at www.makeitstick.nz.

Williams wanted the proposal to reflect community views when it was tabled, but added that a formal consultation process would take place in 2022.

“There will be further opportunity to have your say next year, through formal consultation, but we’d like to consider as many views as possible,” she said.