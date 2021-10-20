Heavy traffic expected for South Island highways over Labour Weekend

Eastern regions are most likely to see long dry periods this Labour Weekend.

Holidaymakers hitting the road for Labour Weekend are encouraged to plan ahead with heavy traffic expected as people head out of town on Friday.

With several roadworks sites on Te Waipounamu South Island highways down to one lane over the weekend, motorists could avoid peak travel times and possible delays by preparing for their journey in advance.

Waka Kotahi NZTA journey manager Tresca Forrester said roadworks would be minimised in most places over the long weekend, but people should drive carefully “wherever you spot road cones”.

“Please take extra care on the roads, and check the weather forecasts before you leave and the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page for any updates.”

Highways with only one lane due to roadworks included State Highway 60 at Tākaka Hill and Birds Hill, SH6 at Murchison and O’Sullivan’s Bridge, and Upper Buller Gorge and Meybille Bay north of Punakaiki, SH7 west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff, and SH73 at Craigieburn Cutting north of Castle Hill and possibly at the Otira Gorge due to recent rockfall.

There were also many roadworks in Marlborough due to damage from the July storm. People could check for up-to-date information on the region’s road closures on the Marlborough District Council’s emergency management Smart Map.

Forrester said motorists should visit the Waka Kotahi holiday journey planner to see predicted peak travel times and delays. The planner took into account traffic incidents, roadworks, Covid-19 alert levels, weather and driver behaviour.

Waka Kotahi crews would shut down most active work sites by noon on Friday, Forrester said.

NZ Police asked motorists to report unsafe or dangerous driving, by pulling over at a safe place, and phoning 111 if there is an urgent or life-threatening risk, or 105 for a non-life threatening incident, or visit the 105 Support page on the NZ Police website.

Safe driving tips

Drive to the conditions, whether it’s the weather, the time of day or amount of traffic.

Take regular breaks to stay alert. Share the driving if you can.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

Be patient - overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time due to the amount of traffic expected over the weekend.

Check your car is safe, warranted, windwipers/lights are working and you have a spare tyre inflated before you head off.

It’s spring so weather is notoriously changeable. Be prepared for hot and cold.

Real time info for drivers