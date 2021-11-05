Covid-19: 'We want to make sure Aucklanders can travel at Christmas', Govt says

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

The Government has doubled down on its commitment for Aucklanders to be able to travel at Christmas.

Everybody getting vaccinated is the “first and best” way to achieve that, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said at Friday’s 1pm press conference.

Hitting the 90 per cent vaccination rate would mean the traffic light system would kick in, where interregional travel was fine.

But vaccine certificates and testing could be the tickets to travel if the country isn’t 90 per cent double-dosed before the holidays.

“We do want to make sure Aucklanders can travel at Christmastime,” Robertson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Government has doubled down on its commitment for Aucklanders to be able to travel at Christmas. (File photo)

It’s likely anyone leaving or entering Auckland would need to be double-vaccinated, with Robertson saying vaccine certificates would have an important role to play.

People may also need to get a pre-travel test.

He stressed no decisions had been made yet, but the Government was working through the options.

The country’s progress towards the traffic light system will be reviewed on November 29, and people can expect more news about Christmas travel then.

Stuff’s modelling shows if vaccination continues at its current rate, all DHBs would hit 90 per cent by January 19.

When asked to give an assurance that Aucklanders would be able to leave the city come Christmas, Robertson said “that is the commitment we have given, and we’re now doing everything we can do make sure that happens”.

It was a “massive logistical exercise”, he said.

“Tens of thousands of people are likely to want to leave Auckland or come into Auckland during that period of time.”

The idea of having time slots for travel was floated earlier this week, but Robertson said he didn't see that as a “particularly practical option”.