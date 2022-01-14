Covid-19: First tourists fly to Rarotonga as travel bubble resumes after Delta outbreak

Cook Islands travel bubble reopens after months of restrictions due to New Zealand's Delta outbreak of Covid-19. (Video first published January 2022)

The first tourists are set to fly to Rarotonga from New Zealand on Friday morning as quarantine-free travel (QFT) between the nations resumes.

More than 200 passengers are booked onto Air New Zealand’s NZ946 flight at 8.45am from Auckland, five months after travel was halted because of the Delta outbreak in August.

Before then, the Cook Islands and New Zealand travel bubble had been in place for three months, following a 15-month border closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff More than 200 passengers will be on board the first tourist flight to Rarotonga on Friday.

The Priscotts, who were among the 289 passengers on the flight, were excited about their first trip to the Cook Islands, and their first family holiday, “in a long time”.

Essential workers Stacey and Andrew were taking their three children – Makaela, 16, Morrigan, 19, and Oliver, 13 – with another family friend Josh Wait, 21, for a five-day holiday at Muri, in Rarotonga.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Morrigan Priscott, left, with her mum Stacey and sister Makaela are going to Rarotonga for a family holiday.

“We’ve had to cancel a few holidays because of border closures, but when this opportunity came up, we thought, ‘Why not?’” Stacey said.

The trip was a solemn one for Aere Nicholas and her family. She lost her brother last week, and she was going home to grieve.

“They buried him yesterday, so it would be good to see the whānau because we haven’t seen them since 2019,” Nicholas said.

Oirua Tini was returning home after visiting family in New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Oirua Tini says one of these polystyrene bins is loaded up with KFC for his family in Rarotonga.

He had with him “a very important box filled with KFC”, to take back with him.

“We asked what they wanted, and they said, “KFC.” So I’m taking back KFC,” Tini said.

He said locals were excited about tourists’ return, but asked for respect and good sense when they’re on the island.

“We don’t want the virus getting in. We’re ready if it does, but making sure you follow the rules is very important.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff In the coming weeks, international travel will resume and stranded Kiwis can come home. (File photo)

Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said the first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is significant for the country, allowing a rebuilding of lives after “a dreadful 2020 and 2021” for the tourism sector.

“It’s a huge relief all round and people are looking forward with much excitement to welcoming Kiwis back to our beautiful islands,” West said.

“We’re ready to go and to showcase everything that we’re renowned for - our warm tropical weather, stunning natural beauty, friendliness, hospitality and great food.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Roslyn Nijenhuis, left, and Alison Arthur are travelling with two others for a holiday.

Tourism is the most important industry of the Cook Islands’ economy, making up 70 per cent of its GDP

With borders only open to people travelling from New Zealand, it will present the rare opportunity for Kiwis to have the island all to themselves, with West calling it an incredibly special time to visit Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

Supplied The Rarotongan Beach Resort general manager Tata Crocombe says the route provided valuable business from the Northern Hemisphere during New Zealand’s summer.

“Kiwis are always welcomed very warmly in the Cook Islands and tourism providers will be doing everything possible to ensure people have a fantastic holiday. We’re waiting with open arms to greet guests,” he said.

Resort operators in the Cook Islands are excited about welcoming tourists back as businesses in the tourist-dependant country have suffered financially because of closures.

Air New Zealand operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan

Air New Zealand operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline was excited about the resumption of the travel bubble.

“Lots of Kiwis are keen to head to Rarotonga, and we are seeing high demand for our quarantine-free Cook Islands flights and currently have one service per day scheduled,” she said.

“Given there is some availability on services from late January onwards, we are not planning to schedule additional services at this time.

“As we did when QFT with the Cook Islands opened back in May 2021, we will continue to monitor demand and adjust the schedule where possible.”

She said only fully vaccinated people could travel to the Cooks, and from February 1, the same would be a requirement for all Air New Zealand’s international flights.

The Rarotongan Beach Resort and Lagoonarium general manager Tata Crocombe said businesses on the island were excited to welcome people back, but there were fears about the virus getting into the country, especially with the threat of the Omicron variant.

But he conceded “we can’t stay closed forever”.

All visitors aged 12 and over will be required to present vaccination certificates upon entering the country, and children aged between 5 and 11 will be allowed to visit once both New Zealand and the Cook Island children are vaccinated.

A negative Covid test will also be required, taken no more than 48 hours before departure from Auckland.