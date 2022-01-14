Covid-19: First tourists to fly to Rarotonga as travel bubble resumes after Delta outbreak

People in the Cook Islands are looking forward to the travel bubble with NZ reopening.

The first tourists are set to fly to Rarotonga from New Zealand on Friday morning as quarantine-free travel (QFT) between the nations resumes.

More than 100 passengers are booked onto Air New Zealand’s NZ946 flight at 8.45am from Auckland, five months after travel was halted because of the Delta outbreak in August.

Before then, the Cook Islands and New Zealand travel bubble had been in place for three months, following a 15-month border closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Resort operators in the Cook Islands are excited about welcoming tourists back as businesses in the tourist-dependant country have suffered financially because of closures.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said it was excited about the resumption of the travel bubble.

“Lots of Kiwis are keen to head to Rarotonga, and we are seeing high demand for our quarantine-free Cook Islands flights and currently have one service per day scheduled,” she said.

“Given there is some availability on services from late January onwards, we are not planning to schedule additional services at this time.

“As we did when QFT with the Cook Islands opened back in May 2021, we will continue to monitor demand and adjust the schedule where possible.”

She said only fully vaccinated people could travel to the Cooks, and from February 1, the same would be a requirement for all Air New Zealand’s international flights.

The Rarotongan Beach Resort and Lagoonarium general manager Tata Crocombe said businesses on the island were excited to welcome people back, but there were fears about the virus getting into the country, especially with the threat of the Omicron variant.

But he conceded “we can’t stay closed forever”.