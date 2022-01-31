Couple battle to get refund from travel deal website

John Bobby and Jennifer Heyward booked a holiday to China with TripADeal in 2019 but with fading health and closed borders due to Covid-19, the ageing couple can no longer go. TripADeal, who they booked through, says they can only give a credit.

A couple who booked a trip to China before Covid-19 struck have hit a wall in getting a refund for their holiday booked through a travel deal website.

When John Bobby booked a holiday to China with his partner Jennifer Heyward, he was “over the moon”.

It was a 14-day conducted tour through Tripadeal which included a trip up the Yangtze, a visit to the Great Wall of China, a visit to the Terracotta Warriors and a journey on a bullet train.

They paid $4698.96 to Tripadeal in September 2019 for their adventure which was to begin on April 27, 2020 but as the pandemic took hold, and borders closed, the trip was put on hold.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: What you need to know before making your Christmas plans

* More bad news for travellers as STA Travel's debts surpass $10m

* Coronavirus: Here's what major airlines are offering customers affected air travel turmoil



Bobby said Tripadeal told him the company would hold their money for another trip when things cleared up.

“And it hasn’t all cleared up.”

The couple have contacted Tripadeal numerous times but Bobby said “they don’t want to know about you” and the only solution offered was going through their insurance and getting credit with the online travel agent.

Bobby said he got his full payment back from AA Insurance and was hoping for the same from Tripadeal, on “principle”.

“It’s not their fault that Covid happened, it’s not our fault Covid happened, we paid them in good faith.”

Bobby said he recently had a health scare, and was admitted to hospital with heart problems, which added to the challenge of using their credit.

GLOBUS TOURS/Stuff-co-nz John Bobby and Jennifer Heyward had been looking forward to seeing some of China’s famous sites but the pandemic and ill health has put a stop to the holiday.

Tripadeal, based in Australia, offers tour deals, package deals and cruises, which appealed to Bobby and Heyward.

Having travelled around New Zealand and Australia, Bobby said the affordable tour was a good fit for them at their age.

After countless phone calls with Tripadeal and getting no resolution, Bobby called on Nelson Labour MP Rachel Boyack to help.

Boyack said after providing the company with documentation “every step of the way” it had “raised the bar”, taking days to reply.

Tripadeal’s chief executive Richard Johnston told Stuff because the couple’s trip had been booked so close to when the world closed, the suppliers, including airlines and hotels, had already been paid.

“Because the trips were so well priced, there was clearly no to low refunds because money was committed up front.”

He said the couple may be able to receive a refund under a hardship claim if they provided a medical certificate.

“Normally speaking we would need to have written evidence from a specialist but due to the confusion around this case I would be happy to receive a detailed letter from their GP. Once this is provided I will re-submit their claim to the hardships team and seek a refund on their behalf.”

The company had paid “tens of millions of dollars of refunds” to Australians and New Zealanders since the pandemic had hit, he said. Refunds depended on arrangements with the travel provider at the other end, including flights, hotels and transfers.

“Our best endeavour refund says we retrieve as much money as we can and pass that back on to the customer, and if there are any gaps in that, we will pass that on as credit.”

He said recovering costs on something like this was unprecedented and it was done on a case by case basis.