Spirit of New Zealand crew makes three mayday call rescues in three months

Aboard the Spirit of New Zealand, for the Tuia 250 flotilla. (First published October 2019)

The crew aboard the Spirit of New Zealand schooner and their young sailing cadets have had some eventful voyages recently, responding to three mayday calls in three months, including two sinking vessels in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

Last month, third mate Callum McGill had been relieved of his watch and was nodding off to sleep in his bunk when he heard someone scream his name.

“Leaping to my feet, I scrambled to the wheelhouse. The ship master told me to launch the tender in the water and prepare for a rescue,” McGill said.

Spirit of Adventure Trust When crew hear a mayday call on the radio, they launch an inflatable tender boat to provide assistance.

Five men had been left stranded after their vessel sunk offshore from Waiheke Island. Three of them were found clinging to Gannet Rock, a small island, while the other two had swum to a nearby launch boat.

McGill navigated the tender boat alongside the “sharp oyster-covered rocks” and loaded the three men aboard. He also managed to recover two chilly bins, several dive bags filled with kina and five fishing rods.

The Spirit of New Zealand is operated by the Spirit of Adventure Trust and provides life skill-building voyages for young people.

Google Maps Crews found men who had swum to Gannet Rock after their boat sank.

Trust spokesperson Chantelle Harper said young people would often be on the night watch, keeping an eye on radars and listening to the radio in case of mayday calls.

She said crew typically respond to five or six requests for assistance a year, usually because of a broken down engine or a boat having run out of fuel, but recent months had proven more eventful.

Two weeks ago, the crew joined the Coastguard in responding to a mayday from a 40-foot launch at about 9.30pm that seemed to have hit a rock and was sinking near Sadler Point, offshore from Mahurangi.

A man aboard had hit his head on the dashboard during the collision and was concussed and confused as his boat took on water.

Spirit of Adventure Trust The Spirit of New Zealand barquentine schooner operates voyages for young people, teaching them life skills.

Spirit crew went aboard and found knee-deep water in the cabin. The man was given first aid and brought to shore by the Coastguard before being taken to North Shore hospital.

It was decided by crews that the boat was already too damaged to tow. Over the following days the vessel broke apart and washed up in pieces at Dairy Bay on the Mahurangi Peninsula.

The man’s daughter has set up a Givealittle page to help with the cost of clearing up the wreckage. She said that the boat was his home and was not insured.

In mid February, the Spirit of New Zealand crew responded to a mayday from a yacht offshore from Great Barrier Island. A man had been asleep aboard the boat when Cyclone Dovi arrived.

SUPPLIED The Spirit of New Zealand sails along the coast up and down country.

He awoke to find that 1.5 metre swells had dragged his anchor and his boat was about to be wrecked on some rocks.

When engineer Roy Pearson and second mate Ben Whittington arrived they described what looked like a “massacre”.

The man had tried to pull up anchor but had accidentally caught his hand in the winch, and was badly bleeding.

Whittington freed the man and provided first aid while crew used the tender boat to tow the yacht to safety.

Harper said the Spirit of New Zealand is on the water 365 days a year with two revolving crews and so was often “in the right place at the right time”.