Family ties to Abel Tasman going strong after seven generations

Tourism operators Darryl Wilson and Lucy Hodgson are continuing the Wilson family's long-running connection to the Abel Tasman National Park.

The most established business catering to visitors around Abel Tasman National Park has to be Wilsons Abel Tasman.

They’ve got everything covered - walks, kayaks, guides and accommodation. This family’s association with the Park goes back seven generations. No wonder their two beachfront lodges at Awaroa Inlet and Torrent Bay are jam packed with historic photos and choice nautical memorabilia.

Ship helms, binnacles, a diving helmet, even an old P class sailing boat. Every exhibit and historic photographs tells the story. Guest rooms are even named to remember all the small ships which plied around these granite headlands; the likes of Modest Boy, Result and Venture.

Current chief executive (and hand’s-on manager) Darryl Wilson, 60, admits he comes from a long line of eccentric hoarders.

Supplied Wilson's adapted to Kiwi traveller tastes during the pandemic by adding self-guided options to their three and five day civilised adventure tours.

READ MORE:

* Tourist operators embrace border reopening but restrictions still hurt

* New measures increase protection for Tasman Bay marine reserves

* Abel Tasman Coast Track: Why the Great Walk is at its best off-peak

* A guide to Abel Tasman National Park: When to go, where to stay and what to do

* Tourism operators line up ahead of Harry and Meghan's visit to Abel Tasman

* Meet the family who live in Abel Tasman National Park



“My father [John Wilson] always has at least half a dozen boat projects going on in our Riwaka yard,” he recalls. “Messing around with boats is just how we grew up. Showing people around links them into our heritage. And we know this area so well because we’ve had so much to do with it.”

Assisting Darryl in the business as media co-ordinator is his partner of 20 years, Lucy Hodgson. The couple got engaged two years ago, just as Covid was getting going.

Pre-pandemic, before the overseas visitors dried up, Wilsons Abel Tasman routinely employed up to 50 full timers which included 20 or so kayak and walking guides.

Still mostly laid up is the smaller of their two big catamarans, but the company adapted well to Kiwi traveller tastes by adding self-guided options to their three and five day civilised adventures that include walking and/or kayaking this unique coastline.

At day’s end, there is the comfort of ensuite rooms at the family’s lodges in the park: Torrent Bay Lodge and Meadowbank Homestead at Awaroa.

Braden Fastier The historic Meadowbank Homestead at Awaroa owned by the Wilson family.

Their 145-passenger flagship catarman Abel Tasman Voyager still operates daily services along the coastline between Kaiteriteri and Totaranui, its timetable complemented by the work of a 6.5m water taxi which also services their lodges. They also operate two small barges to ferry passengers across tidal sandflats at Torrent Bay and Awaroa.

Assisting Darryl on the accommodation side is his brother, Craig Wilson, 54, who brings his extensive skills as a cosmopolitan chef to cater at the lodges.

It’s been 25 years since he returned from London where he ran the famous “Freedom” restaurant in Soho, before moving to contract cooking for the likes of entertainment legends Pavarotti and Paul McCartney.

“It was a fast-paced and highly stressed lifestyle,” he recalls. “But in the end I wanted to stay alive, so I quit that hectic scene and came back. These two workplaces – Abel Tasman National Park and London – just couldn’t be further apart.”

Craig also takes care of the grounds of the family’s two beachfront lodges. Torrent Bay Lodge got seawater through it during Cyclone Fehi. The family realises that sea levels rise will require raising the floor levels in this coastal community.

Supplied Abel Tasman is the country's smallest national park but one of the most popular with its golden sand beaches and regenerating bush.

More protected within the inlet and slightly elevated, their Meadowbank Homestead at Awaroa features sprawling grounds and even the Hadfield family cemetery out the back. The front lawn once sported a giant cabbage tree, its trunk clearly carved with a heart enclosing the date 7/1/1916 and initials ES and EH.

Evered Hadfield was the youngest son of William and Adele Hadfield, and Eileen Spears was his childhood sweetheart. Before they had a chance to marry, Evered drowned after rowing boxes of Christmas cherries out to a passing steamer. The family took three days to find his body.

The Hadfield family of Awaroa (from which the Wilsons are directly descended) have seen pioneering achievement as well as tragedy, including the murder of Adele Hadfield by her second husband in Nelson in 1906.

After many years of research in 1999, Darryl and Craig’s mother, Lynette Wilson co-authored with Carol Dawber, the definitive Awaroa Legacy – The story of the Hadfield family, which was published by River Press.

In some ways not that much has changed. Lynette’s husband John still tinkers about with boats that fill their yard in Riwaka, while Darryl and Craig’s other brother, Marc, services their boats through his marine maintenance business at Port Motueka.

At 22,530 hectares, the Abel Tasman is New Zealand’s smallest national park, definitely the sunniest and arguably most beautiful too with its long coastlines of golden beaches, sculptured granite and opalescent waters.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Wilsons Abel Tasman is introducing a cruise to the Tonga Marine Reserve off the Abel Tasman coast before returning to Anchorage Bay for a pizza lunch.

Darryl says although there always has been seasonal peaks, even those are characterised by ebbs and flows as boats drop off day walkers. “Half the year there’s virtually no one around, giving you the sense of operating in a wilderness environment. That’s why we’ve always kept our groups relatively small.”

A new initiative for the company this season will be a cruise to the Tonga Marine Reserve before returning to Anchorage Bay for a seaside pizza lunch, either aboard or ashore, and then time for a swim or to explore the Pitt Head and Pukatea walks.

Today, Wilson’s involvement with the environment has grown with what Darryl terms the company’s “milestone projects” notably with the Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust which was instigated by Darryl. Run completely by volunteers, its most notable recent success was reintroduction of kakariki (native parakeet) back into the park along with continued introduced mammal and pine eradication.

Maintaining attention to client detail also remains as strong as ever. A while back, an elderly tramper fell off the track and sustained a broken rib, necessitating a helicopter evacuation and losing his glasses in the process.

Darryl realised the rest of the man’s holiday would be ruined without them, so he made a special boat trip back to the scene of the accident where his guides helped out, climbing the embankment and sifting through the leaf litter until the glasses were found.

“Getting it all right is a continual challenge, especially with the overlays of Covid, increased expectations and compliance issues,” Darryl says.

“Sometimes I feel like a ringmaster in the circus. But when it comes to sharing this very special home of ours it’s about maintaining that long-established tradition and getting it right, aiming with every customer to give a bit more of ourselves - just how we’ve always done it.

“Each year we have some great new staff coming on, bringing a new energy to our established team.”