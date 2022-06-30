Fiordland Dark Sky plans on track for end of year application

Photographer Douglas Thorne captured this image of the Milky Way over Milford Sound. The area would need to adhere to light pollution regulations to achieve Dark Sky status.

Every single light fixture in New Zealand’s biggest national park is being checked to make sure it doesn’t interfere with star gazing.

Great South is on track to submit an application to the International Dark Sky Association at the end of the year.

If it’s successful, the Fiordland National Park will become the second-largest Dark Sky Park in the world, behind Death Valley National Park in the United States.

The Department of Conservation’s Te Anau operations manager John Lucas said his team were building an inventory of all lighting within the park area, which included huts and outlying light sources.

Great South first announced it was considering the application in April 2021, and destination development manager Amie Young said the process typically takes two to three years.

The regional development agency has been working through International Dark Sky Association regulations for light pollution with the department.

Experts will be visiting the region later in the year to measure surface brightness and sky quality.

In the meantime, Great South was working with businesses to develop products and experiences to take advantage of night sky tourism.

Imagine overnighting in the fiords on a clear night, for example, or what about looking up at the night sky from the middle of Lake Te Anau.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Fiordland Historic Cruises co-owner Adam Butcher is one of the tourism operators looking to take advantage of Fiordland’s potential Dark Sky status. [File photo]

That’s one of the options Fiordland Historic Cruises skipper Adam Butcher is considering, and the business even trialled the concept during the Matariki long weekend.

The business offered two nighttime cruises and both were full, he said.

“It’s incredible how much of the night sky we could see, and we weren’t a far distance out."

Fiordland Business Association chairman Nathan Benfell said as Southlanders it was easy to take the night sky in Fiordland for granted.

People who lived in densely-populated areas with smog and light pollution saw a different sky, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Fiordland Business Association chairman and Shakespeare House B&B co-owner Nathan Benfell says with little artificial lighting in Te Anau, guests are often taken aback by just how clearly they can see the night sky. [File photo]

The bed and breakfast owner is reminded of this when people walk back to his place after dinner in the town centre and remark on the starry sky, he said.

He usually leaves the lights in the car park on, since it can get quite dark, but recalled one occasion where he forgot; and when he went to switch them on “here’s seven or eight people from a tour group sitting in the car park, and I’d wrecked their viewing”.

He’s since decided to change the lights, so they’re not as bright.

Benfell said Dark Sky status for Fiordland would be another string in the region’s bow.

“It can only add to the value that we’ve already got in terms of our natural beauty,” he said.