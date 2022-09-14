Covid-19: Kiwis flocking back to Pacific, but region still struggling

Visitor numbers to Vanuatu from New Zealand have been good, but tourism numbers aren’t as healthy as they were before Covid, authorities say.

Kiwi holidaymakers have been making up most of the tourist numbers in the islands, but the Pacific region is still trying to get back on its feet after the impact of Covid-19.

Countries like Vanuatu and Samoa, which opened their borders in July and August respectively, were reporting significant drops in visitor numbers, compared to the same period pre-Covid in 2019.

In the hopes of boosting tourism, places like Vanuatu and Fiji have dumped the mandatory pre-departure testing requirement before entry.

Vanuatu Tourism’s New Zealand market representative, Jacquie Carson said approximately 1350 Kiwis had travelled to the island since July 1.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis top resort bookings in Fiji as holidaymakers put pandemic behind them

* These are the Pacific Islands that Kiwis can travel to this winter

* Covid-19: First quarantine-free Pacific Islands flight since Delta outbreak touches down



Most of the July flights were 80% full of recognised seasonal employee workers returning home from New Zealand, but August was a strong month for Vanuatu tourism, she said.

“August was in fact a strong month and was more like around 50% of pre-Covid visitor arrivals,” Carson said.

“And given Air Vanuatu is only at 50% capacity with three flights a week (from pre-Covid when they had six flights per week from Auckland), we are very happy with these numbers.”

Samoa reported a significant drop in the number of flights and seats available for August, compared to same month in 2019.

Lorna Thornber One of the last Pacific nations to welcome back visitors, Samoa offers clear-watered beaches and Insta-famous swimming holes without the crowds.

Samoa Tourism Authority research and statistics manager Kitiona Pogi said only 9937 seats were available into Samoa for August this year – 35% of what was available in August 2019, when 28,329 seats were on offer.

There were 525 flights available in August 2019, compared to only 217 for the same month this year, he said.

“For our primary markets, both New Zealand and Australia are operating at around 40% of pre-Covid numbers, while American Samoa and USA are both around 25% respectively.”

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, the number of foreign visitors to the Asia and Pacific region was expected to remain at 30% of pre-pandemic levels for the rest of the year.

Europe and the Americas’ tourism industries were doing much better, but visitor numbers to Asia and the Pacific were below 90% of what they were two years ago.

Supplied Fiji’s tourism industry is doing well after it became one of the first to open its borders last year.

Fiji’s tourism industry was doing significantly better than the rest of the region.

Tourism Fiji reported more than 307,000 visitor arrivals from December 2019 to July this year.

Its biggest month was in July, with a record 78,638 visitors.

Australians still make up the highest number of visitors to Fiji but since April, the second-highest visitor numbers have been from New Zealand.

As of September 5, international travellers to Fiji were no longer required to Covid-19 test on arrival.

Fiji’s permanent secretary for economy, Shiri Gounder, said they expected the economy to grow by 12.4% this year.

“This strong recovery is led by the resumption of tourism and our efforts to build a more resilient economy,” he said.

Bob Linsdell/wikimedia commons Most visitors to the Cook Islands since borders opened in January have been from New Zealand.

The Cook Islands tourism industry has been performing extremely well, following the reopening of borders in January.

According to Cook Islands Tourism, while visitor numbers are still lower than they were before the pandemic, they are steadily climbing.

In June, 13,939 people visited the Cook Islands, slightly fewer than the 15,928 who visited during the same month in 2019.

Most of these were Kiwis, a record 13,122 New Zealanders in June, compared to the 10,782 who visited in June 2019.

Carson said Vanuatu officials were not disheartened by the low visitor numbers, and were pleased to see the continued market presence throughout lockdown had seen a strong return of visitors from New Zealand to Vanuatu.

She recently returned from visiting both Efate and Espiritu Santo and said it was great to see visitors around and how much the Ni-Vanuatu were embracing having tourists back.

“The resorts, hotels and local bungalows are all looking really good, more and more tours are coming online every day and there is certainly a lot on offer for visitors.”