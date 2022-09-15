Is the current sky-high cost of flights putting you off travel?

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: I’m sat scouring airline websites in despair with the very real thought of attending a family funeral via video conference link.

There’s no border restrictions or lockdowns, but if you thought the days of the celebrating a wedding via Zoom or paying your respects via Skype or MS Teams are over, I’ve got some bad news.

Labour shortages, market uncertainty and ad-hoc reopenings and are turning into a real drag on the travel sector’s recovery and it’s sending prices sky-high. Inflation might not have the same headline-grabbing drama of a deadly virus, but it could still cause long-term scarring to the industry and the people who rely upon it.

People often fob off airfares as linked only to holidays, luxury or business travel, but for many it’s just a way to get from “here” to “there”. And as a recipient of some very bad news this week who’s fairly desperate to get home for a funeral, let me tell you: it’s grim.

Return airfares between the UK and New Zealand, departing at any point in the next 10 days, barely dip under £2100 ($4000). Yes, not $2100 but £2100. Pre-pandemic, I grimaced at forking out £1400 for London-to-Auckland airfares over the Christmas period, but this is a whole new level – even for last-minute airfares.

123RF Recent increases in the price of oil, and the strengthening of the US dollar also combine to put upward pressure on foreign airlines buying jet fuel.

Who knew there was such demand to see Aotearoa in showery cold September?

It’s also no surprise that the LA-to-Auckland (£1450) leg of my imagined journey costs twice as much as the London-to-LA segment (£700), which has more seat capacity and at least three competing airlines with several departures daily.

The final part connecting California to Aotearoa has just one primary operator, our Air New Zealand. It’s simple supply and demand, but it’s of small consolation after a generation of deals and “hacks”. Sadly, no insider knowledge or clearing your internet browsing cookies can solve a supply-side crunch like this one.

What should cause concern for the industry and would-be-tourists alike is that the runaway inflation situation looks most prevalent in airfares. It's at this point where travel plans are made or scuppered.

There’s no alternative to a flight to or from New Zealand, like there would be for accommodation costs, activities or meals – you simply don’t go. In the UK, like the US, Europe and New Zealand, the surging price of a plane ticket is one of the main contributors to accelerating inflation rates in transport.

Recent increases in the price of oil, and the strengthening of the US dollar also combine to put upward pressure on foreign airlines buying jet fuel.

The Kiwi dollar is wallowing near to a five-year-low against the US dollar, which makes not just holidaying there more expensive, but filling plane tanks too. What’s more is the thousands of cabin crew, airport security and other industry staff reliant on tourism were sacked or took redundancy during the pandemic and their pay, terms and conditions were such that they didn’t want to come back when the world reopened – and seeing what they had to put up with from passengers and their bosses during the Covid travel era, who can blame them?

If ex cabin crew now have higher pay offers at a job down the road, and get to avoid jet-lag and anti-mask Karens-of-the-skies, airlines have had to bump up pay offers and sign-on bonuses to lure them back. That ultimately feeds through to your ticket price.

Meanwhile, the complete absence of the Chinese travel market means lower-cost, long-haul options like China Southern and China Eastern planes are parked up elsewhere and missing from Kiwi search engine airfare results.

A final part of the jigsaw, particularly in New Zealand’s case, is the time it takes to restart capacity and lock in flight schedules – perhaps a little more certainty on dates around the border reopening would have encouraged airlines to commit to putting planes on routes to Auckland.

This miscommunication-meeting-resurgent consumer demand had occurred in the northern hemisphere too, which led to mass cancellations, hours-long queues and even artificial caps on the number of flights that an airport could handle during the peak of the summer travel season.

Those capacity cuts added fuel to the fire and ticket prices kept rising. Did we take the era of low-cost travel for granted? We certainly got very used to making the most of airlines selling some seats on flights at a loss. They’d do so just to get bums on seats, maybe pay for the jet fuel and then jack up the cost for the business travellers and last-minute chancers and all the add-ons. Like a supermarket shopper “who only popped in for milk” and had their wallet milked instead.

But every once in a while, whether a Grabaseat, a Friday Fare Frenzy or just playing airfare roulette, you’d get a deal.

Now those moments look even rarer as what we class as “a deal” and “a rip-off” will need altering.