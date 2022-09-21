'The resilience kicked in': How a Murupara tourism venture survived Covid-19

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours offer a real-life experience of Māori culture in Murupara (video first published in November 2019).

When the Covid pandemic slammed the door shut to 98 per cent of their customer base, the owners of the unique Murupara-based tourism venture Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Ltd were left with “nothing”.

Fast forward two-and-a-half years and they’re celebrating being named as finalists for three Tourism Industry Aotearoa New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022.

Co-director Nadine ToeToe said they were “delighted” to be amongst the awards finalists, especially given the calibre of other tourism ventures in the awards.

She also said it was a “massive acknowledgement” of the hard work that has kept them afloat.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Nadine ToeToe, co-director of Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours, pictured in 2019 with then guide in training Te Ara Kohiti. She said the Covid pandemic bought them to their knees, but they have turned a corner now.

READ MORE:

* The tourists came to Murupara

* Unique Kiwi tourism venture aims to walk tall again with Forest Footsteps offering

* Maori tourism operators say Covid-19 'like a really long tangi'



Their venture offered visitors a unique experience mixing a lodge stay with cultural experiences including school trips to engage with the rangatahi, a tour of Murupara and walks into the Kaingaroa Forest to see the oldest known Māori rock art carvings discovered yet, carbon dated to 1050AD.

They were picking up awards, getting noticed overseas and investing to expand their accommodation space.

Former Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis also got in on the act praising the concept as “a great example of an off-the-beaten-path tourist offering”.

Then Covid-19 struck.

ToeToe said it “brought us to our knees overnight”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff One of the unique aspects of the tour saw international guests such as Ivana Crnjac from Germany meet, talk to and interact with the Murupara Area School kids.

“When the border closed we had nothing.”

She said it was a time of great anxiety, the stress exacerbated by the recent loss of her father.

She said that like many in the industry at that unprecedented time, “I wasn’t quite aware of the depth of the impact the pandemic would have”.

“Something as simple as masks. How can you greet people with a big smile when you’re masked up?”

After seven years establishing the business, ToeToe and her husband Karl had also been planning to “take a little step back” at that point, but instead found themselves applying for various Government assistance schemes, and planning their pivot.

ToeToe admits that was hard – she said cultural tourism trips to Murupara are “a hard sell in Parnell”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tourists were also driven around the streets of Murupara on a bus and given a potted history of the place and its people.

“We were double-whammied.

“Once I stopped crying and picked myself off the floor, the resilience kicked in,” she said.

They pivoted to offering locals’ nights, whanau weddings, birthdays and began hosting rangatahi for the Manawa Ora Rangatahi life skills programme.

ToeToe said they had made promises to their community, staff and whanau and “you just don’t walk away”.

“This is our home, we knuckled down.”

They were also able to secure Strategic Tourism Asset support and backing from NZ Māori Tourism, and launched new offerings including the Whirinaki Forest Footsteps guided tour through native rainforest.

ToeToe said the philosophy that kept them going through the period of closed borders was simple: “Just to give a damn about where you live, your people and your community”.

They’re sharing that community, and those people, with international visitors again now and have already hosted five groups.

”It feels like we’ve really turned a corner,” she said.

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Ltd are finalists for the Airbnb Regenerative Tourism Award, the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award and the He Toa Takitini Māori Tourism Award.

TIA chief Rebecca Ingram said judges agonised over their choices for finalists this year, and one judging panel member said it was a humbling experience.

“All entrants deserve recognition for turning the ship around or keeping it steady in a time of crisis,” they said.

The winners are set to be announced at a special awards dinner on November 10 in Hamilton.