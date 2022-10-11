How a trip to Sydney reaffirmed my decision to live in the regions

From a new luge to hidden walks, here are the best things to do you've (probably) never heard of.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a Stuff reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

OPINION: As a young girl growing up in a small town I dreamt of moving to a big city and being surrounded by the bright lights and hustle and bustle.

Now, as a 31-year-old woman, the bright lights give me a headache and the hustle and bustle makes me angry.

Perhaps it’s because I’ve done my time in big cities having lived in Auckland, New York, Edinburgh, and Vancouver, which were all amazing at the time.

But after a recent holiday to Sydney it reaffirmed that I made the right choice to settle down in the regions.

Sure it was exciting to see the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, but that excitement soon wore thin after being stuck in traffic and paying $6.50 an hour for parking.

Sydney is beautiful and a fun place to visit, but after a recent trip there I am happy with my choice to live in regional New Zealand.

Everything was just harder, especially with a 20-month-old toddler in tow.

My husband and I live in New Plymouth with said toddler and another sprog on the way, as well as our cavoodle pup Lola.

We may be a bit biased towards Taranaki as we both grew up here and our families are here, but we are constantly blown away by the lifestyle we are able to have here.

Housing prices, although they’ve gone up since we bought four years ago, are still affordable, parking in the city centre will cost you $2 an hour, and the longest you’ll be stuck in traffic is 5 minutes.

Then there’s the fact we are able to have a back garden and park our cars at our house, not two blocks away from an apartment building.

New Plymouth has so much to offer in terms of lifestyle and affordability.

With a population of just more than 80,000, New Plymouth has more to offer than people think.

Restaurants and great coffee shops are abundant, we have the beautiful Bowl of Brooklands which has hosted the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Elton John, and the arts scene is on par with bigger cities – Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre is proof of this.

A huge win in our current stage of life is that it’s an easy, and almost idyllic, place to raise kids. Especially with so much family help around.

For starters, just as a matter on convenience, my son’s daycare is a less than 5-minute drive away.

On top of that there are plenty of good schools to choose from, multiple beaches just minutes away from home, world-class parks, and of course Taranaki Maunga to visit the snow in winter time.

It's also a fantastic place to raise kids.

We have friends raising kids in New York and friends with a baby due in Paris, and it’s just a completely different world.

The friends in Paris had to apply to different hospital maternity wards to give birth and hope they got accepted.

In New Plymouth we only have the hospital or a home birth. And while the Taranaki Base Hospital maternity ward may be extremely dated, at least it takes the stress out of choosing where to give birth like you’re applying to universities.

And in New York, they get nappies delivered via Uber when they find themselves in a pinch and unable to pop out and get them themselves.

Don’t get me wrong, these kids are going to have exciting childhoods and be cultured as hell, but raising children in a big city just strikes me as too hard.

People are often hesitant to move to the regions in fear of missing out on what big cities have to offer in terms of culture and job opportunities.

And I was too.

Easy access to Taranaki Maunga is a huge bonus of living in New Plymouth.

When we moved to New Plymouth nearly five years ago, it was scarier than moving to New York.

Would I get a job in journalism? Would I lose the cool factor I held while travelling the world? Would I regret it?

The answers being, yes, probably, and absolutely not.

Being “cool”, racking up likes on social media, and eating at fancy overpriced restaurants become less appealing as you get older anyway.

So after a week in Sydney and getting a taste of city life again, I was quite happy to get home to potter around my house, from which I can admire Taranaki Maunga, and steer clear of any hustle and bustle.

