Is social media a force of evil for travel?

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: Social media has been all pervasive within the travel industry. But is it actually a good thing or not?

The case for ‘social media is a force of evil for travel’

Travel is a competitive sport. You’re never going to win. Social media is simply the arena where we can all applaud the gold medallist influencers and trust-fund babies who have the bottomless bank accounts and Photoshop skills to curate beautiful, wanderlustful illusions of travel itineraries you’d be hard-pressed to ever emulate.

I won’t quickly forget either scenes I’ve witnessed at Maya Bay in Thailand or Mykonos, Greece where a posse of posers papped it up for the cameras, pretending to enter the water in order to get the photo composition correct – but never actually entered the water despite the 32 degree temperatures. It perfectly encapsulated the insanity of this type of travel.

Apparently, the Gen Z travellers post more realistic content and don’t waste time finessing picture perfect social media posts. I can’t wait for us all to follow suit.

Because, the way it currently stands, travel social media accounts have created a fabricated world that can only ever be recreated by the global elite with seemingly endless vacation time and bank balances.

The gap between “Instagram vs reality” has become a canyon – and one deep enough to swallow all your over-inflated expectations of an expensive two-week holiday and burp back up a husk of envy and disappointment.

123RF At the height of its popularity, Maya Bay was being visited by up to 5000 people a day.

Although a (cropped, curated and possibly paid-for) post tells a thousand words, sight is only one of the senses that is overloaded when we travel. And yet, social media in its fight for eyeballs overemphasises the aesthetic above all else.

The smells, the tastes, the feeling, the hustle and bustle or eerie silence is ignored, even though these will ultimately combine to create “the vibe” unique to your experience and one you remember long after you leave. Social media is a poor imitation.

The case against

In its most pure form, social media is about bringing people together. Sure, the algorithm has been hijacked and corporate interests now perpetuate envy and anger in order to generate clicks and grab eyeballs. But there are some redeeming features.

Rudimental social media platforms geared toward travel (and older travellers at that) such as TripAdvisor or Lonely Planet forum pages can offer answers to confused or apprehensive travellers and offer crowdsourced advice on itinerary planning for even the most off-the-radar places in (almost) real time – that’s incredibly useful when you think about how a destructive event like Covid-19 rendered many parts of a traditional travel guide outdated and useless.

Using the most popular platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook you can still build an itinerary in a fairly short time. An overload of travel “reels” or “stories” offer a buffet of options where you can quickly ascertain if it’s a site worth seeing with your own eyes.

Even better, if you avoid the big name platforms you can still generate a sense of community, spontaneity and inspiration. MeetWith and EatWith, websites where you can organise to join other travellers or hosts for an activity or meal in your destination. House sharing and couch surfing platforms, likewise, promote genuine connection with strangers – while saving you cold, hard cash.

The verdict

It’s evil. Not dictator-with-a-lair level evil. More like a now-necessary evil. Like that distant-yet-unavoidable relative that you don’t exactly wish harm to, but likewise wish would just go away so your stress levels can subside.

Use sporadically and be aware of who you’re taking advice and “inspo” from … and be sure to follow me on Instagram: joshmartinnz (jokes).