The rise, fall and rise again of the travel agent

OPINION: My flight cancellation compensation saga (where I am definitely in the right) rolls on, as predicted.

Budget airline Ryanair is doing what it does best, wearing beleaguered customers down with obscuration, half-answers and very slow responses. No phone number, no human contact, no handle on aviation law. All part of the service.

And while I’m not yet ready to involve the near-toothless aviation regulator to weigh in on my plight against a shameless breach of the ticket terms and conditions, it would be good to have somebody fighting my patch. An agent. An agent that specialises in the travel and holidays industry. Let’s call them a travel agent … remember those smiley guys and girls? I know some of them are still kicking about. Mostly online.

In fact, industry data from the US this year points to a small increase in the share of holiday bookings made through an online travel agent (OTA) compared to directly with an airline.

Whether it’s due to a pattern of cheaper airfare and holiday package quotes or better service wasn’t specified.

123RF The new reality of increased travel uncertainty may have saved the career for the industrious agents who still see it as a service sector (file photo).

My recent attempt to correct a just-made baggage booking mistake through my OTA resulted in a long chorus of call centre hold music playlists and eventual answer of “contact the airline yourself and you’ll have to pay the (huge) fee”. However, the lesser-spotted travel agent in-the-flesh is more likely to come through for you.

My mother-in-law’s favourite recent anecdote about above-and-beyond service is when, in the hours before her flight from Palmerston North to Auckland before embarking on a global journey, her travel agent drove out to the airport and handed over printed copies of Covid travel documents, locator forms and test results just to add to her piece of mind.

It pays off in customer loyalty.

For her 2023 trip my refined skills in airfare hacking has been left by the wayside in favour of Angela, the travel agent who, quite literally, goes the extra mile.

The fallout from Covid has meant higher airfares. It’s also meant cancellations, so there’s more money at stake if (when?) things go bad. If you have to pay a little extra on already hefty airfares, try to view it as a form of insurance against airline small print and call centre nonsense, necessary on more expensive purchases in these still-uncertain times for travel when cancellations and chaotic airport queues are back with a vengeance.

Harsh truths about how we shop remain.

The For Lease signs of my local STA Travel and House of Travel shops still remain glued to the window. Of course, it’s a mountain to climb if travel agents, which formerly had a strong presence on main streets and malls, ever come back into the mainstream – the Covid pandemic decimated the industry and was thought by some to be the final nail in the coffin for the job role.

In fact, the consequences and new reality of increased travel uncertainty may have saved the career for the industrious few who still see it as a service sector.