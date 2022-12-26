Underwhelming reviews of Nelson hotspots

The Nelson-Tasman region is renowned for its stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches and sunny skies.

However, some of our local attractions leave visitors underwhelmed. From the lukewarm to the scathing, lacklustre reviews on TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook reveal what some really think of the local hotspots.

Mohua’s (Golden Bay’s) beautiful Farewell Spit is a renowned bird sanctuary and wetland. However, it’s also “just a lot of sand”, according to one reviewer. “It’s a nice place to visit; however remember that it’s just a walk at the shore,” said another.

Supplied Farewell Spit: “Just a lot of sand”.

Te Tauihu (the top of the south) is blessed with three national parks, and most visitors appeared to enjoy their time there – despite a few grumbles about sandflies.

However, one reviewer condemned Nelson Lakes National Park as “not overly beautiful”, complaining that “hiking above the treeline is fatiguing”.

READ MORE:

* Where are NZ's big tourism markets going to be post Covid?

* What's the future for our holiday parks?

* Holiday rentals make it hard to find a permanent home in Te Anau



Tui Bolger/Supplied A pod of four orca hunt stingray at Whariwharangi Bay in Abel Tasman National Park during a birthday celebration for Tui Prouting, 11.

A visitor to Abel Tasman National Park, perhaps new to outdoor walking in Aotearoa, was unimpressed with the trail. “The track is very up and down with tree roots and rocks everywhere.”

Another dismissed the national park as “a few sandy beaches and nice creeks. But that's it.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Abel Tasman National Park: “A few sandy beaches and nice creeks, but that’s it.”

A Kahurangi National Park reviewer who picked a poor day for their trip deemed it “wet and cold”. Another, bemusingly given the park’s lack of eateries, bemoaned the food. “Two of our party had good meals but three had disappointing meals. Shame as it is a great location.”

Some were disappointed that coastal landmark Split Apple Rock didn’t live up to expectations.

“Rock itself is a bit meh from the shore,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a rock. Don’t expect more,” said another.

“Split Rock, so what?” grumbled another. “If you are into this sort of thing then we recommend it otherwise don't bother.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tāhunanui Beach: “a complete and total disappointment.”

A little further south, visitors were similarly underwhelmed by the Janie Seddon wreck, a Motueka waterfront feature since the 1940s.

“It is completely buggered,” wrote one visitor. Another advised would-be visitors to erase the spot from their to-do list. “Nothing to see except wreck.”

At Nelson’s beloved Tāhunanui Beach, one beach goer was disappointed by the lack of wave action.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz Janie Seddon: “It is completely buggered.”

“It is a complete and total disappointment. Even very old people feel unchallenged by going for a paddle here... Tāhuna has always and remains an apology for a beach.”

Central Nelson attractions didn’t escape scrutiny. The Queen’s Gardens was deemed to have “too much birds droppings”, while the Centre of New Zealand was dismissed as being an “average hill in an average town”.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Centre of New Zealand: “average hill in an average town”.

One armchair reviewer gave the Nelson Cathedral a one-star rating. “Never been, was demolished in quakes.” (It wasn’t).

Most of the Nelson Elma Turner Library site has been closed to visitors since June, perhaps sparing them the experience of one reviewer who wrote: “there is a distinct smell of urine on the second side entrance to the library.”

Some regional parks and sports grounds got the thumbs down from a handful of people lacking an appreciation for green spaces.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Miyazu Gardens: “There's nothing to do at all.”

“What's the use of plain grass,” asked someone of Miyazu Gardens. “There's nothing to do at all.”

“Good for going to the toilets,” was one visitor’s tepid review of Richmond’s Washbourn Gardens. “Nice flowers and a duck pond with a metal fence around it.”

“Men in shorts running about on the grass,” wrote another of Trafalgar Park. “Hardly a place even worth a rating.”