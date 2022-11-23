First cruise ship in more than two years docks in Nelson

The cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey enters Port Nelson through The Cut from Tasman Bay. The ship is the first to visit Port Nelson this summer.

The first cruise ship in more than two years has arrived in Nelson port, bringing tourists from the USA and Australia.

The Seabourn Odyssey, which docked in Nelson on Wednesday morning, marks the first of seven cruise ships set to visit the region between now and the beginning of March.

Nelson Regional Development Agency’s visitor destination manager Tracee Neilson welcomed passengers at a pop-up i-SITE on Trafalgar St after they disembarked.

“Everyone was positive, excited to be here,” Neilson said.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ship blocked by two nations due to Covid-19 outbreak

* Timaru to get a cruise ship visit in February

* 'Constant stream' of visitors from last cruise ship of the season



The passengers, who mostly hailed from the USA and Australia, were at the tail end of a 65-day cruise that began in Vancouver, she said.

The long journey time meant only 10% of the passengers had pre-booked tours – typically, 50% of passengers signed up for these trips, which ranged from helicopter tours to Abel Tasman excursions, Neilson said.

However, a number of passengers were keen to explore the city and beyond, with some heading off on walks in the Grampians, and others visiting the Cathedral, Jens Hansen, Höglund Glass, and the Nelson Classic Car Museum, she said.

Stats NZ figures show that in the year ending June 2020, 283,000 cruise ship passengers visited New Zealand, spending $547 million. Almost 6000 of these passengers visited Nelson, making the season the best we’ve had yet.

The pandemic put the brakes on foreign cruise ship arrivals, with the last vessel docking in Aotearoa in March 2020.

On July 31 of this year, the country’s maritime border opened, and the first cruise ship, the P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland on August 21.

The seven anticipated cruise ship visits meant a potential 3000 visitors. This equated to about $1.5m in economic benefit for the Nelson-Tasman region, Neilson said.

“Retailers, hospitality really welcome them; we’re really thrilled to welcome them back.”

The vessel is due to leave Nelson later on Wednesday night, with New Plymouth its destination.