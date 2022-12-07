Flight disruption likely ahead of Christmas after jet fuel contaminated

Domestic and international flights leading up to Christmas will be hit by jet fuel rationing after contaminated aviation fuel was found in a shipment at Marsden Point.

The next shipment of fuel was not expected to arrive until December 12, said Cath O’Brien, executive director of Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz).

Airlines would try to avoid cancelling flights, and were working urgently on solutions including “tankering”, or filling up to capacity in short-haul ports such as Australia to help with onward flights.

Some aircraft might take off with fewer exports on board.

“Barnz members have begun to receive advice from their suppliers that they will receive 75% of what they had planned to use out of Auckland Airport,” O’Brien said.

“They are working with that information and designing solutions. However, we all want to know as soon as possible is what is being done to solve the shortage problem?”

The ramifications were huge, she said.

“To refuel on route means getting regulatory approval, trying to find ground handling staff and even having to reposition crew if they need to go over the planned hours of work. Then the aircraft still has to make an allocated landing slot.”

A spokesperson for fuel importer Channel Infrastructure said the fuel was tested on board the ship at Marsden Point, and the issue was then immediately flagged with customers.

“At no point will fuel that does not meet New Zealand fuel regulations be distributed further along the fuel supply chain, and our stringent testing and regulatory regime is designed to ensure this remains the case, regardless of the source of the fuel,” the spokesperson said.

In a joint statement, BP, Mobil and Z Energy said the rationing of jet fuel supplies to airport customers was expected to continue until December 18.

Fuel allocations had been put in place to sustain supplies and minimise disruption during this period, while essential aeromedical services would not be impacted, the statement read.

“This matter is being addressed with the highest priority and operational updates will continue to be provided until the normal supply of jet fuel at Auckland Airport has been restored.”

A Z spokesperson said the fuel would not be dumped. The intention is it will either be reprocessed or blended with stocks overseas.

Air New Zealand National carrier welcomes a new A321neo.

Aviation commentator Irene King said the contamination issue could see international planes having to stop for fuel in the Pacific Islands and Australia.

King said the likely problem was that water that had got into the refined fuel on board the ship.

She estimated that a tanker’s worth, or “hundreds of thousands of gallons”, of fuel would have to be dumped. “It is really significant.”

The closure of the Marsden Point refinery this year made flushing the whole system out much harder, King said.

It would lead to fuel rationing and, for a period, international flights would likely have to refuel in Fiji, Tahiti, or Australia.

Wellington and Christchurch had limited supplies to help domestic flights, but that may not be enough.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline was working with “fuel partners” to understand the issue.

“At this stage there are no changes to our current schedule.

“We know how important it is to get our customers around our network in the lead up to Christmas and our team is working hard to ensure we will continue to do that.”