Indonesia's new sex laws: Welcome to gay world, straight people

Alan Granville is a Travel Reporter at Stuff and a member of the rainbow community.

OPINION: There's been a lot written about travelling to Indonesia in the last few days. Not about the country's spectacular remote beaches and islands, or its many Unesco World Heritage sites. Nope it’s been all about sex, specifically tourists having sex.

New laws clamping down on sex outside of marriage have caused ripples around the world with media including the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera and here at Stuff asking the same question: “How do the new laws affect tourists in Bali?”

The new criminal code states that anyone who has sex outside marriage may face up to one year in jail, meaning it will affect tourists as well as locals.

Yes, you could be sent to prison because of who you are sleeping with on holiday.

Now this may come as a shock to some straight couples, but if you speak to many a member of the rainbow community, you may get an incredulous stare worthy of Golden Girls’ Bea Arthur.

Travelling while being LGBTI+ can be fraught, especially in those countries less tolerant than others. You only have to look at all the controversy that is the Qatar World Cup, a country where same-sex relationships can be punishable by the death sentence. Mixed messages of ‘everybody is welcome, just don’t be yourself’ abound. And once the Fifa roadshow leaves, what then for the LGBTI+ Qatari population? Suddenly yesterday's news.

Ask any member of the gay community, and they will tell you tales of the difficulty of travelling when you have a tinge of rainbow about you.

From the simple ‘twin bed syndrome’, when many a same-sex couple endures the awkward "sorry, can we make that a double?" conversation at hotel reception, to much more serious forms of discrimination and even jail.

And even if you try to avoid every country that has some form of anti-LGBTI+ laws, it can be very hard to actually travel the world, especially to transit hubs from this remote corner of the planet. Singapore has finally taken a step forward in rainbow rights, but for UAE and Qatar, yeah nah. Even the good ole US of A is a worry. Sure the big cities tend to be fine, but there are places where far-right extremists are going out of their way to target drag queens.

What has been lost in the headlines of the ongoing debate of Indonesia's new laws are all the other proposals which inhibit civil liberties for the people who actually live there. Insulting the president or vice-president could be punishable by up to three years in prison, unsanctioned protests will be banned, and rules on religious blasphemy will be expanded.

And yes, there are fears that the new laws could be used to victimise LGBTI+ people. While homosexuality isn't banned in Indonesia, same-sex couples can’t get hitched, thereby falling into the “sex outside of marriage” category.

Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director Usman Hamid called the proposed new laws “appalling”.

“Outlawing sex outside marriage is a violation to the right to privacy protected under international law," said Hamid. “Such ‘morality’ provisions could even potentially be misused to criminalise victims of sexual assault or to target members of the LGBTI community.

“Consensual sexual relationships should not be treated as a criminal offence or a violation of ‘morality’.”

And that goes not just for straight couples, but for all letters of the rainbow alphabet too.